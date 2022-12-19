‘Dance all you want! Dance for the next ten years’: Roy Keane to Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni

In what seems a drastic change of emotions, former Ireland and Manchester United player Roy Keane has said that Argentina’s World Cup winning manager Lionel Scaloni ‘can dance all he wants’.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni was going through a plethora of emotions as his team surrendered 2-0 and 3-2 leads before winning on penalties.

Before this, Scaloni was never given the command of a senior side, this sure was an overwhelming moment for him as Gonzalo Montiel’s penalty clinched the cup, which he soon got his hands on.

He was also seen enjoying and dancing with his children, to which Manchester United legend Keane was bound to react.

“Dance all you want!” Keane said. “They’ll be dancing at the hotel tonight, good luck to them. Dance for the next ten years!

“That’s when you dance, when you win it.”

Paying further tribute to Scaloni, Keane also said: “He’s got them over the line, he’s on the sideline, he’s kicking every ball with them.

“That emotion that we talk about it’s vital for this type of group of players and it got them over the line.”

Roy Keane, however, earlier slammed Brazil and their manager, Tite, over the “disrespectful” dancing during their 4-1 win over South Korea.

“I don’t like this. I think it’s disrespecting the opposition. It’s four [goals] and they’re doing it every time. I’m not happy with it, I don’t think it’s very good at all,” Keane said to ITV.