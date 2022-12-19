scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

‘Dance all you want! Dance for the next ten years’: Roy Keane to Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni

Roy Keane earlier slammed Brazil and their manager, Tite, over the “direspectful” dancing during their 4-1 win over South Korea.

Lionel Scaloni dancing post Argentina's victory (Screengrab/Twitter)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

In what seems a drastic change of emotions, former Ireland and Manchester United player Roy Keane has said that Argentina’s World Cup winning manager Lionel Scaloni ‘can dance all he wants’.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni was going through a plethora of emotions as his team surrendered 2-0 and 3-2 leads before winning on penalties.

Before this, Scaloni was never given the command of a senior side, this sure was an overwhelming moment for him as Gonzalo Montiel’s penalty clinched the cup, which he soon got his hands on.

He was also seen enjoying and dancing with his children, to which Manchester United legend Keane was bound to react.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s ArgentinaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s Argentina
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...Premium
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...
Election Commission: 54.32 cr Aadhaar collected, none linked with Voter I...Premium
Election Commission: 54.32 cr Aadhaar collected, none linked with Voter I...

“Dance all you want!” Keane said. “They’ll be dancing at the hotel tonight, good luck to them. Dance for the next ten years!

“That’s when you dance, when you win it.”

Paying further tribute to Scaloni, Keane also said: “He’s got them over the line, he’s on the sideline, he’s kicking every ball with them.

“That emotion that we talk about it’s vital for this type of group of players and it got them over the line.”

Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Roy Keane, however, earlier slammed Brazil and their manager, Tite, over the “disrespectful” dancing during their 4-1 win over South Korea.

“I don’t like this. I think it’s disrespecting the opposition. It’s four [goals] and they’re doing it every time. I’m not happy with it, I don’t think it’s very good at all,” Keane said to ITV.

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 09:51:16 am
Next Story

FIFA World Cup final: Ranveer Singh kisses Ravi Shastri in Qatar, new parents Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt twin in Argentina jerseys

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Lionel Messi
In Pics | Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 19: Latest News
close