Al Nassr vs Damac FC Live Score Updates: Cristiano Ronaldo starts, playing 11 named

Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
By: Sports Desk
February 25, 2023 20:18 IST
Damac FC vs Al-Nassr Live Match Today, Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr will take on mid-table side Damac at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday. Ronaldo’s side is one point behind the league leaders Al-Ittihad on 40 points. A win today will take them to the top of the table. Damac on the other hand, are wandering in the seventh spot 18 points behind Al Nassr on 22 points.

Despite being a home game for Damac, Al-Nassr is considered the favourite to take all three points from the game. The visitor’s form has been fabulous courtesy of goal-scoring Ronaldo hitting his peak form again. The hosts have only won one game since October last year, whereas the Al Nassr are coming in good form into the game with two wins in two.

AL Nassr and Damac since 2019 have met each other in the league eight times with Nasser dominating with five wins and Damac registering just one win in this period and the other two games ended in a draw. The sides have met each other in September last year in the reverse fixture in which Al Nasser won 2-1.

Live Blog

20:17 (IST)25 Feb 2023
Al-Nassr vs Damac FC: Playing XI named

Cristiano Ronaldo comes out as a starter and with the captain's ribbon when Al Nassr takes on Damac.

20:11 (IST)25 Feb 2023
Al-Nassr vs Damac FC: The Global Club

Cristiano Ronaldo’s new team Al Nassr is nicknamed Al Alami, meaning “The Global Club.” Ronaldo has given Al Nassr instant fame beyond the confines of Asia and it is having to quickly catch up with its newfound status.

20:09 (IST)25 Feb 2023
Al-Nassr vs Damac FC: The CR7 influence

The five-time Ballon D’Or winner has lifted the international profile of the Saudi Professional League, which has signed a deal with IMG to sell broadcasting rights of its games overseas. According to reports, deals have been agreed with 36 territories. Staging major events makes up another strand of the country’s strategy to develop its sporting industry. On Feb. 1, Saudi Arabia was confirmed as host for the 2027 Asian Cup, the continent’s biggest soccer tournament that is held every four years.

20:09 (IST)25 Feb 2023
Al-Nassr vs Damac FC: Cristiano Ronaldo best performance so far

Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals for his new Saudi Arabian team in the second week of Feb, bringing his career tally in domestic leagues to 503. Ronaldo, four days after his 38th birthday, scored twice in each half to help Al Nassr defeat Al Wehda 4-0 in a Saudi Pro League game.

20:02 (IST)25 Feb 2023
Al-Nassr vs Damac FC: Hello and Welcome

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr FC square off against Damac FC. The match begins at 9 PM IST at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Abha. Al Nassr are second in the points table with 40 points. They will move to the top of the table if they manage to secure a win on Saturday.

Al-Nassr player Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Saudi Arabia's founding day. (Reuters)

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo wore the national dress and wielded the sword at the Mrsool Park on Wednesday as part of the Saudi Arabia founding day celebrations.

The 38-year-old posted the video of him celebrating with his teammates on his Twitter and wrote, “Happy founding day to Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 Was a special experience to participate in the celebration at @AlNassrFC!”

Saudi Arabia’s Founding Day is celebrated on February 22 every year to commemorate the country’s founding by Imam Mohammed bin Saud in 1727. It was declared a national holiday last year following a royal decree by King Salman.

Ronaldo came to Al-Nassr earlier this year. In November last year, his former club Manchester United terminated the Portuguese striker’s contract. His acrimonious exit was on the cards after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

In his interview, Ronaldo has blasted Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag in an incendiary TV interview, saying he feels “betrayed” by the club and that senior figures have tried to force him out of Old Trafford.

When asked on the program “Piers Morgan Uncensored” whether United’s hierarchy was trying to force him out of the club, Ronaldo said: “Yes, not only the coach, but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed.”

When quizzed again if senior club executives were trying to oust him, the 37-year-old Portugal star said: “I don’t care. People should listen to the truth.

“Yes, I felt betrayed and I felt like some people don’t want me here, not only this year, but last year too.”

First published on: 25-02-2023 at 19:41 IST
