Al Nassr vs Damac FC Live Score Updates: Cristiano Ronaldo starts, playing 11 named

Damac FC vs Al-Nassr Live Match Today, Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr will take on mid-table side Damac at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday. Ronaldo’s side is one point behind the league leaders Al-Ittihad on 40 points. A win today will take them to the top of the table. Damac on the other hand, are wandering in the seventh spot 18 points behind Al Nassr on 22 points.
Despite being a home game for Damac, Al-Nassr is considered the favourite to take all three points from the game. The visitor’s form has been fabulous courtesy of goal-scoring Ronaldo hitting his peak form again. The hosts have only won one game since October last year, whereas the Al Nassr are coming in good form into the game with two wins in two.
AL Nassr and Damac since 2019 have met each other in the league eight times with Nasser dominating with five wins and Damac registering just one win in this period and the other two games ended in a draw. The sides have met each other in September last year in the reverse fixture in which Al Nasser won 2-1.
Cristiano Ronaldo comes out as a starter and with the captain's ribbon when Al Nassr takes on Damac.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s new team Al Nassr is nicknamed Al Alami, meaning “The Global Club.” Ronaldo has given Al Nassr instant fame beyond the confines of Asia and it is having to quickly catch up with its newfound status.
The five-time Ballon D’Or winner has lifted the international profile of the Saudi Professional League, which has signed a deal with IMG to sell broadcasting rights of its games overseas. According to reports, deals have been agreed with 36 territories. Staging major events makes up another strand of the country’s strategy to develop its sporting industry. On Feb. 1, Saudi Arabia was confirmed as host for the 2027 Asian Cup, the continent’s biggest soccer tournament that is held every four years.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals for his new Saudi Arabian team in the second week of Feb, bringing his career tally in domestic leagues to 503. Ronaldo, four days after his 38th birthday, scored twice in each half to help Al Nassr defeat Al Wehda 4-0 in a Saudi Pro League game.
