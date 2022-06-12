‘Dad 15’: Will this be Erling Haaland’s Manchester City shirt number?

Haaland's father has played for City from 2000 to 2003. (AP & Twitter/Erling Haaland)

Manchester City’s new signing Erling Haaland has dropped a major hint about the jersey number he is going don for the Premier League champions.

The 21-year-old had posted a picture of himself in a Manchester City kit as a kid. Haaland posted two images on the Twitter captioned: “To be continued…”

Haaland’s father Alf-Inge played for City from 2000 to 2003.

The Norwegian international will move to the Etihad after the Premier League champions agreed to pay his reported 60-million-euro (£51 million, $63 million) release clause.

The deal for the towering 21-year-old ends City’s long search for a specialist striker to replace record goalscorer Sergio Aguero, who left last year.

The club failed in a high-profile attempt to prise England captain Harry Kane away from Tottenham Hotspur last summer.

Haaland has been sensational since joining Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January 2020, scoring 85 goals in 88 appearances for the German side.

Manchester City pipped Liverpool for the Premier League, winning fourth English league title in five years.

But they suffered a painful exit from the Champions League last week, losing 6-5 on aggregate to semi-final opponents Real Madrid.

For all Guardiola’s success in six years at the Etihad, his inability to conquer Europe is seen as a failure.

Haaland’s predatory instincts could be the missing ingredient to take City’s domestic dominance onto the Champions League stage.

A month ago, the Manchester City had announced the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund club said in a statement: “Manchester City can confirm we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the club on 1st July 2022,” the club said in a statement.

“The transfer remains subject to the club finalising terms with the player.”