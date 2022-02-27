Czech Republic are mates with Poland, Sweden, rejecting Russia

(From left): Vladimir Putin, Roman Abramovich; Scenes from the Manchester City vs Everton match on Saturday.

Expulsions, dismissals and refusal to play – the fourth day of Russia’s war against Ukraine, has seen European sports outlaw the country, its top leadership and its oligarchs, in a variety of ways. And even though the sporting world has shown unity in condemning Russia and its leadership, there are already instances of these leaders either stepping aside or being suspended, only for close aides or long-time partners to still be a part of day-to-day functioning.

Czechs join the chorus

The Czech Republic joined Poland and Sweden on Sunday in rejecting to play Russia in the 2022 World Cup qualifying next month. The Czech soccer association’s executive committee said it “unanimously approved a decision that the Czech national team will not in any case play Russia.”

The soccer federations of Poland and Sweden made the same decision on Saturday. The Czech Republic is a potential opponent of Russia in next month’s playoffs. The winner of the Poland-Russia match is due to host Sweden or the Czech Republic on March 29 for a place at the World Cup being played in Qatar from Nov. 21-Dec.18.

The executive committee asked Czech soccer federation head Petr Fousek to lead negotiations with UEFA and FIFA about the Czech position. “The Czech FA executive committee, staff members and players of the national team agreed it’s not possible to play against the Russian national team in the current situation, not even on the neutral venue,” the federation said in a statement. “We all want the war to end as soon as possible.”

World judo body suspends Putin

Vladimir Putin temporarily lost his most senior official position in world sports on Sunday. The International Judo Federation cited “the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine” for suspending Putin’s honorary president status. The Russian president is a keen judoka and attended the sport at the 2012 London Olympics.

The IJF is rare among Olympic sports bodies for using the word “war” to describe Russia’s invasion of Ukraine ordered by Putin on Thursday. Others have used phrases such as “escalation of conflict.” A Kremlin-supporting oligarch and long-time friend of Putin, Arkady Rotenberg, remains on the IJF executive committee as “development manager.”

Abramovich’s symbolic gesture

Roman Abramovich symbolically diminished his status as Chelsea owner by appearing to take himself out of the decision-making process on Saturday after facing calls to completely give up control of the Premier League club.

There is no indication that Abramovich is paving the way for a sale of the club he has transformed since 2003 with his wealth but a carefully worded statement indicated a relinquishing of some control.

“I have always taken decisions with the club’s best interest at heart,” he said. “I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC. I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the club players, staff and fans.”

Statement from Club Owner Roman Abramovich. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 26, 2022

The foundation is chaired by Bruce Buck, who is also chairman of the club after becoming a director following Abramovich’s takeover. Chelsea director of finance Paul Ramos is also among the trustees, as is Emma Hayes, who manages the women’s team.

There was no sense this change at Stamford Bridge was coming before the attack on Ukraine, and politicians have been among those to urge moves to end his ownership. There has been no announcement about whether Abramovich would be subject to British sanctions targeting Russians.

EPL players show solidarity to Ukraine

In a stadium in northwest England, two Ukrainian footballers on opposite teams embrace prior to kickoff, before being brought to tears as team-mates line up for a match wearing tops displaying the Ukraine flag and the message: “No War.”

It was a touching, emotional and at times uplifting day in the Premier League on Saturday, marked by messages of solidarity across the country from players and fans toward those in — and from — Ukraine following Russia’s invasion.

Ukraine 🇺🇦 international footballers Zinchenko (Man City) and Mykolenko (Everton) embrace before their EPL match. #NoWarinUkraine pic.twitter.com/vGdrGrx7RX — Football & Witball ⚽🎩 (@FootballWitball) February 26, 2022

Nowhere more so than at Goodison Park, where the football felt somewhat insignificant as City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko and Everton’s Vitaliy Mykolenko, two Ukraine internationals, walked toward each other during the warm-ups and hugged.

(With inputs from Agencies)