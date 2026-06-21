Curacao’s Eloy Room, goalkeeper without a club, just broke a World Cup record

In the dying minutes of a World Cup qualifier against Jamaica, with Curaçao 90 minutes from their first-ever World Cup, the referee pointed to the spot. Eloy Room turned to him and said: “It doesn’t matter if you give the penalty. I’ll save it anyway.” The referee looked at him like he was crazy. VAR overturned it. He didn’t need to find out if he was right.

That is the kind of man who stood in the Kansas City goal on Saturday night and made 15 saves against Ecuador. The most by any goalkeeper in a World Cup match in regulation since saves became an official statistic in 1966. More than Ramon Quiroga’s 13 for Peru in 1978. Equal to Tim Howard’s total against Belgium in 2014, though Howard needed extra time to get there. Room did it in 90 minutes, representing a nation of 150,000 people whose stadium capacity he had just filled twice over. Ecuador had 28 shots. Curaçao won a point. Their first ever.

Lesley Room is from Curaçao and has been telling his son about the island since the boy was small. The warm feeling when you land. The family still there. His father knew a man called Remko Bicentini, who would eventually become the architect of Curaçao football. These things connect later, when you look back.

Patrick Kluivert was coaching Curaçao in 2015 and called Room personally. The island had only been a FIFA member since 2011. No structure, no foundation, no track record of anything. Room was in the Netherlands U20 set-up but the senior call was not coming. He said yes. “I was basically the first player who switched nationalities back then. And after that, more players kept coming.”

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He became, in effect, the team’s recruiter. He called friends. Told them what it felt like. Sold them on something that had no evidence yet. His Miami FC teammate Jurgen Locadia remembers being pitched the World Cup idea four years before it happened. “I was like, ‘C’mon man, it’s not realistic.'” Room kept at it. “He was convinced,” Locadia said. “And that energy rubs off when you believe in something. And he believed in it.”

For ten years, he crossed the Atlantic for every camp. Then, in the final stretch of qualifying, he was doing it without a club. Vitesse had gone bankrupt. A short stint at Cercle Brugge ended. No contract, no weekly games. He trained alone, a personal trainer for gym work, a goalkeeper coach for the field, and in between, padel. “It’s full of reflexes and also cardio,” he told Goalkeeper.com. “I try to do all that stuff together and it works for me.” His last club match before the World Cup was a Belgian Cup game in December 2024, nearly a year before the Jamaica qualifier. “I knew what to focus on,” he said. “I knew we had another game.”

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The Jamaica qualifier in November 2025 was goalless. Room kept it that way through a chaotic final stretch, a ball hitting the post, Jamaica down to ten men, then the penalty, then the VAR check, then the final whistle. “You don’t really realise the extent of what we did. You don’t know what to think. So much happened.”

He signed for Miami FC a month later. Second-tier American football. He was 36.

Then Germany. 7-1, and Room still made eight saves. Then Saturday. Kansas City. The stadium filled almost entirely in yellow, Ecuador’s fans making the arena look like a single continuous colour. Two small pockets of blue. Curaçao’s.

Enner Valencia had the goal open in the early minutes. Room guessed left, got there, turned it away. Moisés Caicedo forced another. Valencia headed one wide from a corner; Room had already decided its direction. It went like that for 90 minutes. Save after save after save. When it ended, Ecuador’s goalkeeper walked across the pitch and embraced him.

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Fifteen saves. A record. A point. A nation celebrating somewhere 2,500 miles away.Lesley Room told his son about the island for years before any of this was possible. Before Kansas City, the qualifier, the penalty, and the line he told the referee who could only stare at in disbelief: it doesn’t matter if you give it. I’ll save it anyway.

He did.