scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 19, 2022

Croatia’s Bruno Petkovic, Marko Livaja warn against writing off 2018 finalists

Striker Petkovic, 28, was part of Croatia's Euro 2020 team that reached the last 16, while Livaja, 29, is headed to his first major tournament.

Both Petkovic and Livaja will be playing at their first World Cup. (REUTERS)

Croatia forwards Bruno Petkovic and Marko Livaja said the team thrives on being considered underdogs and warned on Saturday that the 2018 World Cup runners-up have what it takes to reach the final again.

Coach Zlatko Dalic’s side were surprise finalists in Russia and lost 4-2 to France but few have predicted the aging team, led by 37-year-old talisman Luka Modric, will do as well in Qatar. “We don’t really care about these predictions, we don’t listen to that or read that,” Petkovic said. “We just need to take it step by step. At the end of the tournament, we will see who was right.” Livaja added: “I think we have a very good chance of repeating something similar to what we did in Russia.”

Petkovic and Livaja will be playing at their first World Cup but they welcomed the challenge of representing the national team ahead of Wednesday’s Group F opener against Morocco. Dinamo Zagreb striker Petkovic, 28, was part of Croatia’s Euro 2020 team that reached the last 16, while Hajduk Split’s Livaja, 29, is headed to his first major tournament.

“It’s a different feeling to the Euros which were held during the COVID-19 pandemic. The World Cup is an even bigger competition so we’re all very excited,” Petkovic said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
When the Nizam was projected as Caliph’s successor, and Hyderabad a magne...Premium
When the Nizam was projected as Caliph’s successor, and Hyderabad a magne...
Delhi Confidential: Back in action, Shashi Tharoor’s trip to Kerala...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Back in action, Shashi Tharoor’s trip to Kerala...
Draft digital personal data protection bill: Govt exemptions ‘vague’, lit...Premium
Draft digital personal data protection bill: Govt exemptions ‘vague’, lit...
In ‘In Search of the Divine: Living Histories of Sufism in India&#8...Premium
In ‘In Search of the Divine: Living Histories of Sufism in India&#8...

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“The competition for places in the team is very high (due to) the quality in our squad. I won’t put any extra pressure on myself. We all have the same goal and that’s for Croatia to be as good as we can be.” Livaja missed Croatia’s friendly with Saudi Arabia on Wednesday after picking up a knock and has not trained with the team for the last two days, but he said the injury was not serious and he hoped to return to training on Sunday.

“It’s a great honour to be representing Croatia,” added Livaja, who has racked up 52 goals in 78 games for Hajduk in the Croatian top division. “My first goal is to recover from the injury and then to help the team if called upon.”

First published on: 19-11-2022 at 03:07:30 pm
Next Story

Woman among four arrested over gangrape of model in SUV in Kochi

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

fifa world cup, best moments of world cup
The most memorable FIFA World Cup moments
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 19: Latest News