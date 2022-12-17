Croatia vs Morocco: Luka Modric says goodbye to the grand stage he made his own

831 players, 32 teams and (occasionally) four matches per day – following the football World Cup can get a little overwhelming. For the next month, The Indian Express will cut through the clutter and handpick the biggest storyline of the day every morning.

Showcase game

Croatia vs Morocco (Third-place playoff)

8.30 pm, Khalifa International Stadium

For an 11-year-long period up until 2017, the Ballon d’Or award – widely recognised as the highest individual honour in football – was shared between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. As modern football’s obsession with the duo – their rivalry, their fandom, their clubs, their brand of football – reached its peak, their hegemony over the coveted award was broken by Luka Modric.

Like much of the talented generation of players of his era, Modric was overshadowed by Ronaldo and Messi. But in 2018, even the starry duo’s most ardent supporters could not deny him his moment after playing a crucial role in Real Madrid’s third consecutive Champions League triumph, and leading Croatia to a surprise run to the final of the World Cup.

It was meant to be a crowning moment for a glittering career that had reached its peak, and four years down the line, as he prepares to play his final World Cup game against Morocco, he still remains one of the towering giants in the game.

In these four years, Modric’s game has evolved, so has the sport around him, but his impact on the pitch has hardly diminished. He remains one of the foremost technicians in football, able to control the tempo of the game alongside the technically sound Marcelo Brozovic, and Mateo Kovacic. Pure numbers cannot quite tell the story of his influence, of the flourishes from midfield, the manipulation of opposition on the half turn, the long and short passing, the iconic outside-of-the-boot strikes.

His defensive contributions, however, tell the story of his understated brilliance. Until Croatia’s semifinal defeat to Argentina, Modric had the joint-highest ball recoveries (39) in the tournament, and won nine out of 16 duels in his side’s quarterfinal win over Brazil, a game in which he had 139 touches ranging from one end of the pitch to the other. All this, at the age of 37.

Most touches ➡️ Luka Modric

Most passes ➡️ Luka Modric

Most important ➡️ Luka Modric#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/Hhv143YmCz — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) December 9, 2022

Many of the sport’s greatest have failed to win the World Cup, but the fact that Modric, always at the heart of his team’s fortunes, reached a final and semifinal in succession with a Croatian team that hardly boasted of the individual talent of other sides, is a fact to marvel at. But not for the lofty standards the midfield maestro has set for himself.

After being substituted 3-0 down against Argentina, Modric cut a frustrated figure on the bench. He did not need a standing ovation or to be garlanded for what could have been the final World Cup game of his career. He did not feel a sense of achievement for merely making it to the final four, he felt his country missed an opportunity to reach back-to-back finals, contend for the title.

After the game, he was disillusioned, coming out to say he is unsure about his future with the international team. Croatian coach Zlatko Dalic is hopeful Modric continues to strive for more, claiming post-match that he hopes to have him in his plans for Euro 2024.

The Golden Ball winner at the 2018 World Cup is not expected to play a major role in the third-place playoff, a game that is much bigger for Morocco. They have the chance to become the first African country to win the bronze at a World Cup, in what will be a major boost for the Arab world. Like most of Morocco’s games, it will likely feel like they are the home side.

It will be Modric’s final World Cup game, if not final international game. Lionel Messi’s international farewell will come in the summit clash with the entire world watching, with anticipation of a glorious tryst with destiny. Modric’s, perhaps fitting of an understatedly brilliant career, will come quietly in the third-place playoff.