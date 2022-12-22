Croatia, Morocco return to hero’s welcomes too as football ignites nationalistic fervour

It wasn’t just World champions Argentina, and Mbappe’s valiant France who were showered with adoration on their return home. Even Croatia who finished third place, and first time history makers Morocco too received grand welcomes after heading home.

Balkan Insight reported that during the five-hour flight back to Zagreb from Qatar, some Croatian football players celebrated their third place in the World Cup by singing a nationalist song that includes a World War II Ustasa slogan. It’s a controversial song owing to it’s fascist history, though many insist it’s merely glorifying Croatia, not fascism.

News website 24sata.hr showed Croatian national football players on the plane back to Zagreb on Sunday singing ‘Bojna Cavoglave’ (‘Cavoglave Battalion’), a song by nationalist musician Marko Perkovic alias Thompson, nicknamed after the gun.

Balkan Insight noted the song includes the World War II Ustasa salute “Za dom spremni” (“Ready for the homeland”). “Their celebrations, which began on the field after the victory over Morocco, reached their peak on Sunday in a packed Ban Jelacic Square in central Zagreb, where tens of thousands of people turned out to welcome them. The party continued late into the night, with defender Dejan Lovren continuing the celebration at a cafe owned by his teammate Marcelo Brozovic in Velika Gorica near Zagreb, ” Balkan Insight wrote.

Croatia team return to Zagreb – Ban Josip Jelacic Square, Zagreb, Croatia – December 18, 2022 Croatia’s Luka Modric and team members at the Ban Josip Jelacic Square after placing third in the World Cup. (REUTERS/Antonio Bronic) Croatia team return to Zagreb – Ban Josip Jelacic Square, Zagreb, Croatia – December 18, 2022 Croatia’s Luka Modric and team members at the Ban Josip Jelacic Square after placing third in the World Cup. (REUTERS/Antonio Bronic)

Croatian news website Jutarnji.hr reported frenzied enthusiasm when they played Marko Perkovic Thompson’s songs ‘Bojna Cavoglave’ and ‘Queen of Knin’.

“Croatian national team members Dejan Lovren and Marcelo Brozović shouted Ustasa slogans and sang songs by Marko Perkovic Thompson at a private party last night, after the football players were welcomed in Zagreb,” according to Serbian newspaper Novosti reported, citing video footage. Perkovic songs are commonly used for football celebrations. The song got popular during the Croatian war in the 1990s with ‘Bojna Cavoglave’, “whose lyrics warn that as long as Croats remain alive, their Serbian enemies will never enter his village, ” according to Balkan insight. “The song starts with the words “Za dom spremni”, a salute that was popularised by, and remains associated with, the fascist Ustasa movement that ran Croatia under Axis auspices in World War II. The slogan has been at the centre of several controversies in recent years, ” it added.

In 2020, a Croatian court ruled that Thompson did not violate public order by chanting “Za dom spremni” at his concerts. However, in 2013, the Croatian state attorney’s office fined footballer Josip Simunic for spreading racial hatred by chanting “Za dom spremni” after the Croatian national team’s World Cup play-off win over Iceland in 2013. Football’s world governing body FIFA also launched fined and suspended him, according to Balkan insight.

Atlas Lions get a bus top welcome too

Morocco’s Atlas Lions receive hero’s welcome on return home, according to Al Jazeera. Given their team beat Belgium, Portugal and Spain, Morocco’s semifinal run was seen as exceeding all prior expectations.

“Fans celebrate with flares as Morocco players arrive on a bus. Morocco’s national football team have received a hero’s welcome upon their return home after accomplishing the seemingly impossible feat of finishing fourth at the World Cup in Qatar. After their plane touched down on Tuesday, the players rode an open-top bus through the major avenues of the capital, Rabat. With flares, chants and flags, thousands of Moroccans turned out to greet the players, who injected new energy into African and Arab football,” Al Jazeera wrote. Police stood guard in the streets of Rabat and big crowds lined the streets and the rest of the North African kingdom.

The players of Morocco national soccer team celebrate on a bus and wave during a homecoming parade in central Rabat, Morocco, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Morocco national team won the fourth place at the last World Cup. (AP Photo/Mosa’ab Elshamy) The players of Morocco national soccer team celebrate on a bus and wave during a homecoming parade in central Rabat, Morocco, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Morocco national team won the fourth place at the last World Cup. (AP Photo/Mosa’ab Elshamy)

Al Jazeera’s Nicolas Haque, reporting from Rabat, described an “ocean of red and green” greeting the national team.

“The people of Morocco are roaring to welcome the Atlas Lions. There is so much pride. I was in the crowd earlier and I met people who came all the way from Holland to witness this moment. Children, families, women, grandparents coming here to witness this moment together,” Haque said.

“There’s such a level of communion that this team has brought to Morocco. As the bus moves slowly towards the palace of the king, you can see crowds of people running behind the bus.”

The team were at the royal court on Monday, with King Mohammed VI receiving them at the palace in Rabat “to celebrate their great and historic accomplishment”.

“This team has brought so much joy, not only to the people of Morocco, but also to Africans, the Arab world and to millions of Moroccans who live abroad. This team of 11 players, most of them are dual nationals. And there’s pride in being received like this by their country of origin,” Haque said.