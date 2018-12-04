Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister blames ‘mafia’ for Ballon d’Or snub

Cristiano Ronaldo finishing runner-up to Luka Modric in the race for the Ballon d’Or may have been a widely anticipated result but it has expectedly not gone down well with the Portuguese’s fans. As it turns out, his sisters were also incensed by the decision and took to Instagram to voice their displeasure.

Advertising

The older of them, Elma, made a cryptic Instagram post in which she blames ‘mafia’ and ‘money’ for her brother’s loss.

“Unfortunately this is the world we live in, rotten, with mafia and f******g money. The power of God is a lot greater than all this rottenness. God takes his time but he doesn’t fail,” she wrote with an image of Ronaldo holding one of the five Ballon d’Or awards he has won in his illustrous career.

The younger sister, pop singer Katia Aveiro, wrote something a bit more mellow with the same image. “Best player in the world….for those who understand football of course.”

Ronaldo and arch-rival Lionel Messi have won the award five times each over the past 10 years. While the Juventus forward finished runner-up on Tuesday, Messi was not even in the top three. His manager at Barcelona, Ernesto Valverde expressed surprise at the decision. “I’m as surprised as anyone that he’s not on the Ballon d’Or podium,” Valverde said at his pre-match press conference.”It’s strange, he was the best player in the Champions League, but we don’t decide these things, it’s UEFA.”