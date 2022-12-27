Cristiano Ronaldo’s replacement?: Fans baffled as random player is added in Manchester United’s Premier League squad

Manchester United fans have been left confused after a player named Betinho was added to their team’s squad in the official Premier League squads. After the Daily Mail reported that Manchester United are going to only go for loan deals in the January transfer window, after losing out on long term target Cody Gakpo to Liverpool, fans were left baffled by the random inclusion of Betinho in their squad.

According to the Premier League website, the player listed as wearing the No.11 and is 172cm and from Portugal. He is born on 21 July 1993, which would make him make him 29.

What’s more flabbergasting is that a player by the same name, same nationality and same birth year exists in real life as well. Alberto Alves Coelho who is known as Betinho, is a Portuguese footballer who plays for S.C. Espinho. He turned up for Sporting CP and Belenenses and has also played on loan for Brentford. This has left fans wondering if he is the replacement of the recently-departed Cristiano Ronaldo.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner had parted ways with United after an explosive interview with Piers Morgan where he had criticized the Glazers, coach Erik Ten Hag as well as United’s way of running things.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances and wishes him and his family well for the future,” the club had said.

When asked on the program “Piers Morgan Uncensored” whether United’s hierarchy was trying to force him out of the club, Ronaldo said: “Yes, not only the coach, but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed.”

When quizzed again if senior club executives were trying to oust him, the 37-year-old Portugal star said: “I don’t care. People should listen to the truth.

“Yes, I felt betrayed and I felt like some people don’t want me here, not only this year, but last year too,” he had added.