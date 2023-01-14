Cristiano Ronaldo’s relationship with agent Jorge Mendes under strain, suggest reports

Five time Ballon D’or winner Cristiano Ronaldo’s long standing relationship with his agent Jorge Mendes is under stress after the Portuguese forward completed his move to Saudi club Al Nassr.

Per ESPN, the 37-year-old’s frustrations date back to a lack of options when seeking a transfer last summer. Although a move to Al Nassr looked like an open door during the 2022 summer transfer window, Ronaldo decided to wait in hope of securing a move to a European club.

It is learned that there was no agent officially involved in the deal with Al Nassr, tallying with speculation that the relationship between Ronaldo and Mendes could soon come to an end.

Mendes, who has represented Ronaldo for the entirety of his career, had reportedly reached out multiple European Champions League playing clubs including Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, etc.

Per The Athletic, “Mendes called Real Madrid several times during the summer to offer Ronaldo to them, but no proposal to bring him back to the Bernabeu was forthcoming. Other leading clubs rejected invitations to sign Ronaldo even when they were told United might be willing to cover the majority of his salary for this season.”

In December, after Portugal’s World Cup exit, Ronaldo had returned to Real Madrid’s Valdebebas training ground for the first time since leaving the club for Juventus in 2018, leading to speculations of him returning to the club he played for over a decade.

According to more reports from Spain, Ronaldo had waited for Madrid to respond over 40 days before eventually signing with Al Nassr.

The five time Ballon D’or would say in a statement after completing the move, “I was eager to experience a new football league in a different country.”

“I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment to share my experience in Asia,” the forward added.

Ronaldo had been a free agent after his contract was terminated by Manchester United following an explosive TV interview in which he criticized manager Erik ten Hag and the club’s owners after having been repeatedly benched and even temporarily suspended by the club.