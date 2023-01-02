scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo’s new Al Nassr coach jokes he wanted to sign Lionel Messi first

As per the reports, Messi's Paris Saint Germain will travel to Saudi Arabia in January for a mid-season friendly.

"First I tried to take Messi," Garcia said at a press conference days after Ronaldo had signed a lucrative deal with the Saudi Arabian club.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s new Al Nassr coach jokes he wanted to sign Lionel Messi first
Al Nassr coach Rudi Garcia joked recently that he wanted to take Lionel Messi in the team instead of Cristiano Ronaldo, comments that might not sit well with the 37-year old Portuguese superstar.

“First I tried to take Messi,” Garcia said at a press conference days after Ronaldo had signed a lucrative deal with the Saudi Arabian club.

Additionally, there are chances that Ronaldo and Messi might come against each other in January. As per the reports, Paris Saint Germain will travel to Saudi Arabia in January for a mid-season friendly. The opponents that PSG will face are likely to be a combined eleven of players from Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.

Last week, Ronaldo signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United for free.

Ronaldo departed Old Trafford last month following an explosive television interview in which the 37-year-old forward said he felt betrayed by the club and did not respect their Dutch manager Erik ten Hag.

Media reports have claimed the Portugal captain could be earning up to $200 million a year from the deal, which would make him the highest-paid football player in history.

The Saudi Pro League club announced his arrival in a tweet saying: “The world’s greatest athlete officially signed for Al-Nassr.”

“This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves,” the club wrote.

Ronaldo said in a statement that he was “eager to experience a new football league in a different country.”

“I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment to share my experience in Asia,” the forward added.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 16:34 IST
Pele: Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game’
