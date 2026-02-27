Cristiano Ronaldo’s investment in Almeria adds him to growing list of footballers investing in clubs

Al-Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo recently became the latest player in a growing list of footballers to invest in a club. The Portuguese’s portfolio now includes a 25% stake in Spanish La Liga 2 side Almeria and he joins a growing list of players who are securing their futures by investing into buying percentage stakes at football clubs.

For those who are waiting for the highest goalscorer of all time to dip his toes into a managerial position, don’t hold out much hope. When asked about it in February of last year he said, “Me as a manager? I don’t see it… it’s more difficult than being a player… If I can be a club owner, why would I be a manager, sporting director or CEO? That is a dream of mine and I am sure I’ll be a club owner. I hope to have not just one club, but several clubs.”

Here are other former and current players who’ve bought a stake in growing football projects.

Luka Modric

In April 2025, Ballon D’or winner Luka Modric announced his acquisition of a minority stake in the Welsh football club Swansea City (currently playing in the EFL Championship). Though the exact share is not currently known, the former Real Madrid player is said to be very keen in the operations of the club.

“My goal is to support the club’s growth in a positive way and to help to build an exciting future,” he stated in his initial address to the Swansea faithful.

Kylian Mbappe

In 2024, Kylian Mbappe became one of the youngest active players to own a stake of a football club, becoming the majority owner of French side Caen.

The payoff for this investment may be a long time coming. In the first season after the investment, the club was relegated to the third division of French football, where they currently remain.

Story continues below this ad

David Beckham

David Beckham poses with the MLS Cup trophy with Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo) David Beckham poses with the MLS Cup trophy with Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo)

Debatably the most well-known former player turned owner, Manchester United and Real Madrid star, David Beckham is the co-owner of Major League Soccer side Inter Miami, currently the home of Lionel Messi.

Like Ronaldo, he closed all doors to a possible managerial role early on saying, “I’ve got no interest in being a manager. It’s not a passion of mine.”

The Briton recently also completed a takeover of Championship side Salford City along with former teammate turned pundit Gary Neville.

Hector Bellerin

While still playing for Arsenal in 2020, the full-back acquired the position of the second-largest shareholder in Forest Green Rovers.

Story continues below this ad

This investment aligned with Bellerin’s social conscience, as the Rovers are known for their green initiatives, having adopted a fully vegan menu in 2015 and achieving the status of the world’s first carbon-neutral club in 2017. Forest Green Rovers currently compete in the fifth division of English football.

N’Golo Kante

A few days after the tireless midfielder completed his move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad, the Frenchman was in the news again, this time for purchasing third-tier Belgian side Royal Excelsior Virton. The club is still a part of the third division of Belgian football.

Didier Drogba

Renowned Chelsea and Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba made history on April 12, 2017, when he joined Phoenix Rising FC on a free transfer. Not only did the Ivorian sign with the Arizona-based club, but he also acquired an ownership stake, becoming football’s first-ever player/owner.

He went on to play for the club for two seasons before retiring in 2018 at the age of 40.

(The writer is an intern with The Indian Express)