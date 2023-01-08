scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo’s first residence in Saudi Arabia grab eyeballs on social media

Cristiano Ronaldo said he turned down “many clubs” around the world to complete his move to Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo during a workout session in Riyadh. (Ronaldo/Twitter)
Listen to this article
Cristiano Ronaldo’s first residence in Saudi Arabia grab eyeballs on social media
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Cristiano Ronaldo completed a lucrative move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr last week in a deal that has been touted as historic moment for football in the middle east.

“This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves,” the club wrote.

Media reports have claimed the Portugal star could be earning up to $200 million a year from the deal, which would make him the highest-paid soccer player in history.

Now photos and videos of his luxurious residence in Riyadh has gone viral.

According to the Daily Mail, Ronaldo will reside in the Four Season hotel’s Kingdom Suite which is spread over two floors with a breathtaking panoramic view of the city.

A room in the plush hotel. (Four seasons).

The plush suite, of the Four Seasons hotel, where Ronaldo is staying reportedly covers more than 3000ft and costs more than £250,000.

After initially settling in a luxury hotel located in the center of Riyadh, the couple have also reportedly found an impressive mansion to stay in the capital of Riyadh. However, they are yet to move in.

Ronaldo’s new team Al Nassr is nicknamed Al Alami, meaning “The Global Club.”

Al Nassr president Musalli Almuammar said the signing was about more than winning trophies and rather about changing the face of the club and Saudi soccer.

Advertisement

Ronaldo said he turned down “many clubs” around the world to complete one of the most surprising transfers in the sport’s history, which could reportedly earn him up to $200 million a year.

Al Nassr president Musalli Almuammar would not confirm the exact figures in the two-and-a-half-year contract.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...
As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...
In Indore, a home for the Pravasis who fought for India’s independence
In Indore, a home for the Pravasis who fought for India’s independence
Over 50% dip in minority students’ count in govt PUCs in hijab protest ep...
Over 50% dip in minority students’ count in govt PUCs in hijab protest ep...

“He is the best player in football history so it is normal he will be the highest in terms of cost or salary,” Almuammar said. “This is something that he really deserves, so the amount of money he will take, he really deserves.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-01-2023 at 17:08 IST
Next Story

Study Abroad: Government scholarships for Indian students in Australia

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 08: Latest News
close