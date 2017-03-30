Follow Us:
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
Cristiano Ronaldo’s bust at new airport leaves social media in splits

The moment the statue was unveiled Twitter found the whole situation hilarious and wasted no time in ridiculing the bronze bust.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: June 18, 2018 6:48:47 pm
The ‘Aeroporto da Madeira’ was renamed after Cristiano Ronaldo. (Source: Reuters)
Cristiano Ronaldo is once again in the news after he unveiled a new statue in his honour, as the Aeroporto da Madeira was renamed after him. It is now known as the Aeroporto Cristiano Ronaldo. However, what was supposed to be a moment of honour and delight for the Portuguese superstar turned into a joke as the bronze bust attracted widespread criticism and sarcasm.

This honour was bestowed on Ronaldo by Portugal’s president and prime minister at a ceremony on Wednesday. But the moment the statue was unveiled Twitteratti found the whole situation hilarious and wasted no time in making fun the bronze bust.

Many social media users stated that it does not bear resemblance to the Real Madrid striker, and shared their observations with the hashtag #RonaldoBust.

Some have gone on to suggest that the bust resembled characters like the Sloth from The Goonies, Kryten from Red Dwarf, and Niall Quinn.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t reacted to any of the criticisms as yet.

