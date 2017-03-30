Cristiano Ronaldo’s bust at new airport leaves social media in splits

The ‘Aeroporto da Madeira’ was renamed after Cristiano Ronaldo. (Source: Reuters) The ‘Aeroporto da Madeira’ was renamed after Cristiano Ronaldo. (Source: Reuters)

Cristiano Ronaldo is once again in the news after he unveiled a new statue in his honour, as the Aeroporto da Madeira was renamed after him. It is now known as the Aeroporto Cristiano Ronaldo. However, what was supposed to be a moment of honour and delight for the Portuguese superstar turned into a joke as the bronze bust attracted widespread criticism and sarcasm.

This honour was bestowed on Ronaldo by Portugal’s president and prime minister at a ceremony on Wednesday. But the moment the statue was unveiled Twitteratti found the whole situation hilarious and wasted no time in making fun the bronze bust.

Many social media users stated that it does not bear resemblance to the Real Madrid striker, and shared their observations with the hashtag #RonaldoBust.

Some have gone on to suggest that the bust resembled characters like the Sloth from The Goonies, Kryten from Red Dwarf, and Niall Quinn.

I don’t know what you’re talking about guys, I think the Ronaldo statue looks pretty good pic.twitter.com/JIUwQBuqUY — keewa (@keewa) 29 March 2017

Forget what you’ve read anywhere. This is an effigy created by a Barca fan. #ronaldobust pic.twitter.com/d4DsmCvfM4 — Nyfa (@Kotokovski) 29 March 2017

I honestly cannot get over how much Ronaldo’s statue looks like Niall Quinn 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/C84G7CAWIi — Sway (@Swayam_93) 29 March 2017

Some of the all-time great Cristiano Ronaldo moments pic.twitter.com/57Tx9VhbUm — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) 29 March 2017

when you order online vs when it arrives #RonaldoBust pic.twitter.com/ypitWeon62 — Keith (@ShrillockHolmes) 29 March 2017

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t reacted to any of the criticisms as yet.

