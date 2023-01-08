scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr unveiling got more views than 2022 Football World Cup final

Cristiano Ronaldo's presentation reached 3 billion views on 40 channels around the world.

Ronaldo's presentation at Al-Nassr on left(FILE) and Lionel Messi with the World Cup on right. (Reuters)
Listen to this article
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr unveiling got more views than 2022 Football World Cup final
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr presentation got more views than Lionel Messi’s World Cup-winning moment.

Spanish journalist Pedro Sepulveda said Ronaldo’s presentation reached “3 billion views on 40 channels around the world”. He further added if the World Cup final between Argentina and France would have been telecasted on those 40 channels it would have surpassed the number.

Cristiano Ronaldo despite being presented couldn’t participate in the opening game of Al-Nassr. The star forward was in a VIP box as Al-Nassr won 2-0.

Ronaldo could not make his highly-anticipated debut in Riyadh because he was forced to comply with a two-match FA ban for smashing a young Everton fan’s phone while at United.

According to FIFA’s Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP), any sanction of up to four matches that has been issued to a player by their former association must be “enforced by the new association.”

The game against Al Tae’e was originally scheduled for Thursday but was postponed by 24 hours due to heavy rain.

Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Al-Nassr after leaving Manchester United in a controversial fashion.

Ronaldo signed a contract through to the summer of 2025 and, according to reports, will receive $75 million per year to make him the highest-paid player in history.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...
In Indore, a home for the Pravasis who fought for India’s independence
In Indore, a home for the Pravasis who fought for India’s independence
In hijab protest district, over 50% dip in minority students’ count in go...
In hijab protest district, over 50% dip in minority students’ count in go...
Judiciary vs legislature: A story from 1964
Judiciary vs legislature: A story from 1964
Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Ronaldo will also miss Al Nassr’s January 14 fixture against Riyadh rivals Al Shabab. His first opportunity to play for his new club will be against Al-Ettifaq at Mrsool Park on January 22.

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 09:06 IST
Next Story

As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-up with Priyanka planned

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 08: Latest News
close