Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr debut delayed as club unable to register him to the squad

Ronaldo has reportedly signed a £175 million-a-year deal with Al-Nassr and was officially unveiled by the club earlier this week.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action. (Twitter/Al Nassr)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s much-awaited Al Nassr debut has been delayed after the Saudi club failed to register him as they have too many overseas players in their squad.

Ronaldo, who is currently serving a two-game suspension from the Football Association after he slapped a phone out of the hands of an Everton fan last April, may now face an extended wait to make his first appearance for his new club as Al-Nassr need to reorganise their squad to accommodate their marquee signing.

Ronaldo was hit with a £50,000 fine and two-game suspension, with the ban appearing to carry on to his new club.

Al-Nassr currently have eight foreign players in their squad, which is the maximum allowed under the rules of the Saudi league.

Al Nassr’s overseas contingent includes former Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina, Brazilian duo Luiz Gustavo and Anderson Talisca, and Cameroon striker Vincent Aboubakar.

“Al Nassr has not registered him yet because there is no vacancy for a foreign player,” an Al-Nassr official told AFP.

“A foreign player must leave to register Ronaldo, either by selling or by terminating the contract by mutual consent.”

Local reports in Saudi state that Jaloliddin Masharipov, who recently changed his shirt number from No.7 to No.77 to accommodate Ronaldo, is the leading candidate to make way for the 37-year-old.

Al-Nassr were due to play Al-Ta’ee on Thursday before the game was postponed after heavy rainfall in Riyadh.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-01-2023 at 07:55 IST
