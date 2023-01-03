scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo’s £250k Christmas present gifted by Georgina Rodriguez slammed as ‘pornographic’

The £250,000 Rolls Royce that Georgina Rodriguez gave to Cristiano Ronaldo for Christmas has been dubbed as "pornographic" by Spanish politician Miguel Angel Revilla.

Spanish politician Miguel Angel Revilla (right) slammed Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s £250k Christmas present gifted by Georgina Rodriguez has been slammed as ‘pornographic’ by Spanish politician Miguel Angel Revilla.

Speaking on a programme called Mas vale tarde on Spanish TV station La Sexta, Revilla referenced the economic problems including high inflation currently affecting many people as he said: “I thought the present was pornographic.

“With what people are experiencing at the moment, that these things comes out on TV it’s not moral. These types of attitudes seem like hard pornography.”

Cristiano Ronaldo was recently spotted showing off his new car in Madrid. In a viral TikTok video, the Portuguese superstar was seen on the streets of Madrid with his new vehicle as he went out to dinner with friends, according to the Spanish outlet Marca.

A few days ago, in a video posted by Georgina on her social media account, she surprised Ronaldo with a Rolls Royce Dawn convertible as the player looked awestruck.

Part of the clip also showed Ronaldo along with his kids walking out to the front of the house. The family then got into the new vehicle (worth almost 2.99 cr) and as they enjoyed a quick ride.

“A magic Christmas night 🎄💖💫 Os amoooo💕💕💕 Gracias Santaaaa 🏠🥂🎅,” the video was captioned.

Later, Ronaldo also thanked Georgina for the incredible gift he received on his own Instagram story.

Cristiano Ronaldo completed a lucrative move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on Friday. Al Nassr posted a picture on social media of the five-time Ballon d’Or holding up the team’s jersey after Ronaldo signed a deal until June 2025, with the club hailing the move as “history in the making.”

“This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves,” the club wrote.

It also gives the 37-year-old Ronaldo a massive payday in what could be the final contract of his career. Media reports have claimed the Portugal star could be earning up to $200 million a year from the deal, which would make him the highest-paid soccer player in history.

