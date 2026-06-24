‘He never left’: Zlatan silences the Ronaldo debate as Portugal win 5-0

When the final whistle blew in Houston on Tuesday, Cristiano Ronaldo walked towards the nearest camera, looked directly into the lens and shouted two words: “I’m back.” When asked about it in the mixed zone afterwards, he explained why. “So people do not forget,” he said.

Ronaldo had just scored twice to become the first player in history to score at six different World Cups, leading Portugal to a 5-0 demolition of Uzbekistan that answered, at least for one night, the loudest doubts of his career.

He opened the scoring inside six minutes, swivelling on the six-yard box to meet a cross from Joao Cancelo and smash the ball past goalkeeper Abduvokhid Nematov. His second came in the 39th minute, receiving a perfectly-placed pass from Bruno Fernandes and finishing low past the keeper. The result moved Portugal to the brink of the knockout rounds after their opening 1-1 draw with DR Congo.