Cristiano Ronaldo will not travel with Manchester United for beginning of pre-season tour: Report

As per The Guardian, Cristiano Ronaldo will not be joining his Manchester United teammates for the beginning of their pre-season tour. The Portuguese striker is reportedly dealing with an ongoing family situation for which the club has given him some more time off, which means he will not be joining training any time soon or flying with the team to Thailand on Friday.

It remains to be seen whether Ronaldo will play any part in Manchester United’s pre-season at all. The club is scheduled for a packed bunch of games in July, which starts with a match against Liverpool in Bangkok on July 12, and is followed by a tour of Australia and one-off games in Norway and at home in Manchester.

New day, same focus. Ready for our final training session before #MUTOUR22 👊#MUFC pic.twitter.com/IQmsv5X5VX — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 7, 2022

The transfer mill has been rife with speculation over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future, after the Portuguese striker reportedly issued a transfer request to force a move away from Manchester United.

United are reported to be sticking to the stance that Ronaldo has a year left on his contract and is not for sale, but the player – allegedly unhappy with a lack of Champions League football next season – has informed the club he wishes to leave. His agent, Jorge Mendes, has met with representatives of the likes of Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

The 37-year-old scored 24 goals last season in a lacklustre United team that finished the season without any silverware. The club were also eliminated by Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 of the Champions League. The Red Devils have signed the services of Dutch manager Erik ten Hag who has already mentioned that Ronaldo is in his future plans at the club.