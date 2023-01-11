scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo will double his £175 million salary if he promotes Saudi Arabia’s bid for 2030 World Cup: Report

Ronaldo departed Old Trafford in November following an explosive television interview in which the 37-year-old forward said he felt betrayed by the club and did not respect their Dutch manager Erik ten Hag.

In December, Ronaldo had signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United for free.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who reportedly gets a whopping £175 million-per-year after signing with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, will also earn an additional £175 million if he promotes the Middle Eastern country’s bid for the 2030 World Cup with Egypt and Greece, as per AFP, as quoted by The Sun.

A spokesperson for Ronaldo, however, denied that he has agreed to promote the 2030 World Cup, according to the report. But if he does ultimately relent and puts his support behind Saudi’s bid for the 2030 edition of the World Cup, he will be going up against his own country Portugal, who are also trying to earn the right with Spain and Ukraine. Not to mention, he’ll be earning almost £1 million-per-week.

In December, Ronaldo had signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United for free.

Ronaldo departed Old Trafford in November following an explosive television interview in which the 37-year-old forward said he felt betrayed by the club and did not respect their Dutch manager Erik ten Hag.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 10, 2023: Know about Climate Migration, Make in-India P...
UPSC Key- January 10, 2023: Know about Climate Migration, Make in-India P...
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each

In a recent press conference where he was officially presented as a Al Nassr player, Ronaldo said he turned down “many clubs” around the world to complete one of the most surprising transfers in the sport’s history, which could reportedly earn him up to $200 million a year.

Al Nassr president Musalli Almuammar, howver, did not confirm the exact figures in the two-and-a-half-year contract.

“He is the best player in football history so it is normal he will be the highest in terms of cost or salary,” Almuammar said. “This is something that he really deserves, so the amount of money he will take, he really deserves.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-01-2023 at 00:40 IST
Next Story

Varisu movie review: It’s everything that we expected of this family drama but that’s not a complaint

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 10: Latest News
close