Cristiano Ronaldo will double his £175 million salary if he promotes Saudi Arabia’s bid for 2030 World Cup: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo, who reportedly gets a whopping £175 million-per-year after signing with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, will also earn an additional £175 million if he promotes the Middle Eastern country’s bid for the 2030 World Cup with Egypt and Greece, as per AFP, as quoted by The Sun.

A spokesperson for Ronaldo, however, denied that he has agreed to promote the 2030 World Cup, according to the report. But if he does ultimately relent and puts his support behind Saudi’s bid for the 2030 edition of the World Cup, he will be going up against his own country Portugal, who are also trying to earn the right with Spain and Ukraine. Not to mention, he’ll be earning almost £1 million-per-week.

In December, Ronaldo had signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United for free.

Ronaldo departed Old Trafford in November following an explosive television interview in which the 37-year-old forward said he felt betrayed by the club and did not respect their Dutch manager Erik ten Hag.

In a recent press conference where he was officially presented as a Al Nassr player, Ronaldo said he turned down “many clubs” around the world to complete one of the most surprising transfers in the sport’s history, which could reportedly earn him up to $200 million a year.

Al Nassr president Musalli Almuammar, howver, did not confirm the exact figures in the two-and-a-half-year contract.

“He is the best player in football history so it is normal he will be the highest in terms of cost or salary,” Almuammar said. “This is something that he really deserves, so the amount of money he will take, he really deserves.”