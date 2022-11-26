Cristiano Ronaldo was aware interview would end Manchester United career: Piers Morgan

Cristiano Ronaldo knew his interview with Piers Morgan would mean that his time at Manchester United would come to an end, Morgan has said.

Speaking on FS1 in the United States, Morgan said he believes the 37-year-old knew the interview would spell the end of his second stint at Old Trafford.

“To be brutally honest, I think that he knew,” Morgan said when asked whether he thought Ronaldo knew what the repercussions of the interview would be.

Manchester United announced on Tuesday that Ronaldo’s contract with the club had been terminated. In a statement, they said Ronaldo’s exit was “mutually agreed”.

Ronaldo’s departure came after he gave a controversial interview in which he criticised the club and the Glazer family, as well as saying he had “no respect” for manager Erik ten Hag.

“Look, he’s a very smart guy, Cristiano, he knows what he’s doing,” Morgan said.

“He and I have built a relationship going back a few years now, and when he rang me he was like ‘I want to do an interview, I want to say everything.’ I said, ‘if you say everything I think you’re going to say, then you’re probably going to have to leave the club’. He went: ‘I know.’ So he knew what he was getting into.

“He didn’t think it was a certainty, he didn’t want to say in the interview I’m definitely leaving, I’m going to leave United. But this was a guy who at the end of his tenure felt he was being disrespected by the coach, Ten Hag, by the owners who he said he’d never even met (and) by the executives of the club who didn’t even believe him when he said his daughter was sick.

“So you put it all together you’ve got a disrespected guy who I think is the best to ever play the game. He said enough.”

Ronaldo however seems to have put the incident behind him, scoring from the penalty spot on Thursday to help Portugal to beat Ghana 3-2 in their opening match of the 2022 World Cup.

I’m doing so, Ronaldo made World Cup history becoming the first man to score at five tournaments.