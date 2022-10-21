Sometimes the heat of the moment (gets) the best of us: Ronaldo on walking out before final whistle against Tottenham

Cristiano Ronaldo has broken his silence after being dropped from the Manchester United squad against Chelsea, to be played at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

On walking out on Manchester United’s 2-0 win against Tottenham, Cristiano Ronaldo said “heat of the moment” got to him.’

Against Tottenham, Ronaldo, who started on the bench for the home team, was seen walking back inside the ground tunnel before the referee had even blown the final whistle.

“As I’ve always done throughout my career, I try to live and play respectfully towards my colleagues, my adversaries and my coaches. That hasn’t changed. I haven’t changed. I’m the same person and the same professional that I’ve been for the last 20 years playing elite football, and respect has always played a very important role in my decision making process,”Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.

“I started very young, the older and most experienced players examples were always very important to me. Therefore, later on, I’ve always tried to set the example myself for the youngsters that grew in all the teams that I’ve represented. Unfortunately that’s not always possible and sometimes the heat of the moment get’s the best of us.

“Right now, I just feel that I have to keep working hard in Carrington, support my teammates and be ready for everything in any given game. Giving in to the pressure is not an option. It never was. This is Manchester United, and united we must stand. Soon we’ll be together again,” he added.

United confirmed the 37-year-old striker would be left out of the Premier League game at Stamford Bridge after manager Erik ten Hag said he would “deal with” the player for heading off to the changing room before the final whistle against Spurs.

“Cristiano will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s game against Chelsea,” United said in a statement Thursday.

“The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture.”

Ronaldo will train away from the first team until after the Chelsea match, with United saying it fully backs the decision made by Ten Hag.