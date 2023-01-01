scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 01, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo waited for a call from Real Madrid before joining Al Nassr

Both the parties waited for 40 days before the Saudi Arabian side roped in the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match against Morocco. (AP)
Listen to this article
Cristiano Ronaldo waited for a call from Real Madrid before joining Al Nassr
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Cristiano Ronaldo waited for a call from Real Madrid before joining Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr, the Marca has reported on Saturday.

The 37-year-old was spotted at Real Madrid training ground after Portugal’s World Cup exit. And his son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, had also left Old Trafford to go back to the club where his dad is the all-time top goalscorer.

However, after waiting for 40 days, on Friday, Cristiano Ronaldo completed a lucrative move to the Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

Al Nassr posted a picture on social media of the five-time Ballon d’Or holding up the team’s jersey after Ronaldo signed a deal until June 2025, with the club hailing the move as “history in the making.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Back on China campuses, Indian students put behind surge worries: We are ...
Back on China campuses, Indian students put behind surge worries: We are ...
Being single — and no, life’s not a party
Being single — and no, life’s not a party
This New Year, a peek into an AI-driven future
This New Year, a peek into an AI-driven future
75 & counting: Firsts among many equals
75 & counting: Firsts among many equals

“This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves,” the club wrote.

Ronaldo said in a statement that he was “eager to experience a new football league in a different country.”

“I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment to share my experience in Asia,” the forward added.

Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Ronaldo had been a free agent after his contract was terminated by Manchester United following an explosive TV interview in which he criticized manager Erik ten Hag and the club’s owners after having been repeatedly benched and even temporarily suspended by the club.

He is also coming off a disappointing World Cup where he was benched in the knockout rounds and left the field in tears after Portugal lost in the quarterfinals to Morocco.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-01-2023 at 08:12 IST
Next Story

‘He had no rivals’: Family of gym owner shot dead in East Delhi’s Preet Vihar

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Pele: Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game’
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 01: Latest News
close