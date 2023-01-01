Cristiano Ronaldo waited for a call from Real Madrid before joining Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo waited for a call from Real Madrid before joining Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr, the Marca has reported on Saturday.

The 37-year-old was spotted at Real Madrid training ground after Portugal’s World Cup exit. And his son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, had also left Old Trafford to go back to the club where his dad is the all-time top goalscorer.

However, after waiting for 40 days, on Friday, Cristiano Ronaldo completed a lucrative move to the Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

Al Nassr posted a picture on social media of the five-time Ballon d’Or holding up the team’s jersey after Ronaldo signed a deal until June 2025, with the club hailing the move as “history in the making.”

“This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves,” the club wrote.

Ronaldo said in a statement that he was “eager to experience a new football league in a different country.”

“I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment to share my experience in Asia,” the forward added.

Advertisement

Ronaldo had been a free agent after his contract was terminated by Manchester United following an explosive TV interview in which he criticized manager Erik ten Hag and the club’s owners after having been repeatedly benched and even temporarily suspended by the club.

He is also coming off a disappointing World Cup where he was benched in the knockout rounds and left the field in tears after Portugal lost in the quarterfinals to Morocco.