‘Very easy’ to manage 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, says Portugal manager Roberto Martinez

How easy is it to manage one of the greatest footballers of the 21st century at the twilight of his career? At 41, Cristiano Ronaldo still happens to be Portugal’s talisman heading into his sixth FIFA World Cup campaign this year, too. But the rider of having to manage a five-time Ballon d’Or winner wasn’t something Roberto Martinez had been daunted by since taking over the Portuguese national side since after the last World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

Shortly after Martinez’s Belgium side crashed out of the 2022 World Cup in the group stages despite being ranked No. 2 in the world, he was offered the reins of Portugal after the Fernando Santos-led side exited in the quarter-finals. While most may have expected an ageing Ronaldo to have lost his final shot at World Cup glory then, the former Real Madrid striker has continued to maintain supreme levels of fitness on the road to the 2026 World Cup.