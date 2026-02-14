‘Very easy’ to manage 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, says Portugal manager Roberto Martinez

Ronaldo's remarkable standards as an athlete have made life easier for Martinez in his three-year journey with the Portugal, the 52-year-old recently revealed.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readFeb 14, 2026 10:34 PM IST
Roberto Martinez has overseen Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal since January 2023.Roberto Martinez has overseen Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal since January 2023. (Reuters Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

How easy is it to manage one of the greatest footballers of the 21st century at the twilight of his career? At 41, Cristiano Ronaldo still happens to be Portugal’s talisman heading into his sixth FIFA World Cup campaign this year, too. But the rider of having to manage a five-time Ballon d’Or winner wasn’t something Roberto Martinez had been daunted by since taking over the Portuguese national side since after the last World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Shortly after Martinez’s Belgium side crashed out of the 2022 World Cup in the group stages despite being ranked No. 2 in the world, he was offered the reins of Portugal after the Fernando Santos-led side exited in the quarter-finals. While most may have expected an ageing Ronaldo to have lost his final shot at World Cup glory then, the former Real Madrid striker has continued to maintain supreme levels of fitness on the road to the 2026 World Cup.

Ronaldo’s remarkable standards as an athlete have made life easier for Martinez in his three-year journey with the former European champions, the 52-year-old Spaniard revealed in a recent conversation with BBC Sport. “Very easy,” Martinez said when asked about the potentially high-pressure task of managing Ronaldo, “because of his high standards, his expectations of how the work should be done and his commitment to the game.”

“He truly is an example of what you should do to represent Portugal and the national team. And now he’s adapted, obviously, after 21 years in the national team – he’s adjusted. He’s a goalscorer, he’s an important player for us, and it’s the player that he is now that is important for me. As a national team coach, a player that has scored 25 goals in the last 30 international games… it’s not that he’s playing because of what he’s done in the past, it’s what he’s done now”, he said.

Post the World Cup exit in 2022, Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr in 2023 and has since racked up 117 goals to his exalted goal tally from 133 appearances for the Saudi Pro League club.

Ronaldo’s future in Saudi had come under a cloud recently after his protests against the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), which owns the Al-Nassr club. Reports had emerged that Ronaldo was angry that Al Nassr was not getting the same financial support from the sovereign wealth fund PIF as the other three clubs.

Ronaldo, who turned 41 earlier this month, called off his strike last week, but has yet to make a competitive return for Al-Nassr.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
Pakistan have a trump card in Usman. India have a plan.
India's batsmen faced this stuttering delivery from Suryakumar Yadav, preparing their eyes for a challenge unlike any they've encountered: Usman Tariq's unique pause-and-release action. (PTI/AP Photo)
New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score Updates
NZ vs SA LIVE Score Updates T20 World Cup: Follow New Zealand vs South Africa match Live from Ahmedabad.
India-Pakistan match: Neutral Colombo ready for cricket, some rain, but clarity on handshakes awaited 
Indian fans will hope the best XI will be able to take the field against the spin-heavy Pakistan in Colombo. (PTI Photo)
Jasprit Bumrah vs Sahibzada Farhan, Ishan Kishan vs Shaheen Afridi and other key matchups that will decide India vs Pakistan
From Bumrah vs Farhan, Kishan vs Afridi, the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match will not be short on sub-plots in Colombo. (AP Photo)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
In a media release, Kumble stated that it would not have been out of place to say that their contributions had shaped Karnataka cricket just as Karnataka cricket had shaped their careersKarnataka stars — all men
KSCA renames two stands at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium after Dravid, Kumble and Rangaswamy
Advertisement
Best of Express
'Bangladesh first': Tarique Rahman reveals how new BNP govt will handle relations with India
Bangladesh
Pakistan's spinners face their worst nightmare: Hardik Pandya
Hardik
Where is the love? Why Bollywood has become that place where intense, angry romances are in vogue and rom-coms are only hate-watched
Tere Ishk Mein to Nadaaniyan, why only intense romantic dramas are in vogue whereas rom-coms are being hate-watched.
Ahead of Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor says it's his 'bad luck' his films take years to make; calls Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 'his favourite'
Ranbir Kapoor on Dhurandhar
Marrying at 29, ignoring caste: How a Jeevansathi study shows Indians are 'rewriting’ the rules of arranged marriage
Strict caste preferences have dropped significantly over the decade
After 146 years, Darjeeling’s iconic toy train finally gets its first woman TTE: Meet Sarita Yolmo
As a ticket examiner, she has also travelled on broad-gauge trains operating out of New Jalpaiguri
Pakistan have a trump card in Usman. India have a plan.
India's batsmen faced this stuttering delivery from Suryakumar Yadav, preparing their eyes for a challenge unlike any they've encountered: Usman Tariq's unique pause-and-release action. (PTI/AP Photo)
New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score Updates
NZ vs SA LIVE Score Updates T20 World Cup: Follow New Zealand vs South Africa match Live from Ahmedabad.
With elections, Bangladesh has entered new political moment. Now, question is how power is exercised
Bangladesh Election Results 2026, Tarique Rahman, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, BNP victory, Jamaat-e-Islami, Sheikh Hasina ouster, Khaleda Zia death, Bangladesh constitutional reform, Jatiyo Shangsad, Bangladesh political news, National Citizen Party, referendum Bangladesh 2026, interim government Bangladesh corruption, Dhaka University elections.
Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty: How the US drew links between Pannun plot and Nijjar's killing
Nikhil Gupta
Beyond plain water: Why Banita Sandhu swears by consuming electrolytes, 'especially before my period'
electrolyte
Nothing CEO Carl Pei on the flagship store in India, foldables, and the phone of the future in the AI era
Nothing Store
Advertisement
Feb 14: Latest News