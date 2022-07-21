scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga: He wants Man United exit, but buyers continue to chicken out

Cristiano Ronaldo’s son Mateo spotted in a Real Madrid jersey triggering speculations that Ronaldo could make a sensational return to the Santiago Bernabeu, rather than Atletico.

Written by Rahul Sadhu |
July 21, 2022 6:44:02 pm
Cristiano Ronaldo, Cristiano Ronaldo transfer, Cristiano Ronaldo transfer sagaCristiano Ronaldo and his future in club football are continuing to dominate headlines and it seems like it will do so until the deadline day. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Cristiano Ronaldo and his future in club football are continuing to dominate headlines and it seems like it will do so until the deadline day. It has been widely reported that Ronaldo has asked to leave Manchester United after the Red Devils failed to secure a top-four finish. However, the Portuguese superstar is determined to play for continental glory as he nears the end of his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo won the Italian Cup with Juventus. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

This has in turn thrown Manchester United’s transfer plans into disarray as there are very limited options ( in terms of elite strikers ) available in the market. This episode does seem like a repeat of last year when Ronaldo, despite stating that he did not want to leave Turin, left Juventus just four days before the close of the transfer window and sealed a move to United.

Over the past week, multiple reports stated that Ronaldo’s next destination could be Atletico Madrid. But such a move seemed quite surprising for Ronaldo’s wage demands represent a significant obstacle. A report in Spanish publication AS stated that the Rojiblancos need to raise at least €40m (£34.1m) first to register new players and make room for attack.

In another report from Spanish radio station Cope, agent Jorge Mendes sat down with Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin over a potential move, but talks broke down on financial grounds. Prior to this Ronaldo was linked to several other clubs including PSG, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and even Chelsea. But none of them materialized due to financial complications and it seems like CR7 and his agent Jorge Mendes are running out of options.

However, tabloids have once again kickstarted rumour mills after clicking Ronaldo’s youngest son Mateo
in a Real Madrid jersey and speculations are rife that Ronaldo could make a sensational return to the Santiago Bernabeu, rather than Atletico’s Wanda Metropolitano.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo, Real madrid, atletico madrid, madrid derby, madrid derbi, madrid derby most goals, football news, sports news Cristiano Ronaldo has scored several times against Atletico Madrid. (Source: Reuters)

In a video shared by TikTok user @Morong10, all of Ronaldo’s children accompanied by long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez can be seen attending a Rosalia concert at the WiZink Center in Madrid where Mateo’s attire is a Real Madrid jersey for the concert.

Ronaldo netted 24 goals in 38 matches across all competitions last season which included 18 in the Premier League. Manchester United’s Erik ten Hag has expressed his desire to keep the forward this summer and insists that he is firmly part of United’s squad. But the question is will he? Only time will tell where this story ends.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
PM's 'revdi' remark: We need to disentangle good subsidies from bad
Opinion

PM's 'revdi' remark: We need to disentangle good subsidies from bad

The history and culture of eating 'muri', symbol of Mamata's protest against GST hike
Explained

The history and culture of eating 'muri', symbol of Mamata's protest against GST hike

ECB raises rates by 50 bps, its first hike in 11 years

ECB raises rates by 50 bps, its first hike in 11 years

Gauhati HC grants bail to student held for post ‘in support of ULFA-I’

Gauhati HC grants bail to student held for post ‘in support of ULFA-I’

What are the ED and IT cases against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi?
Explained

What are the ED and IT cases against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi?

Premium
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Kerala students 'lap up' opportunity to respond to moral policing

Kerala students 'lap up' opportunity to respond to moral policing

Facebook's growth woes in India: too much nudity, not enough women

Facebook's growth woes in India: too much nudity, not enough women

Theresa May refuses to clap for Boris Johnson as he bids farewell
Watch

Theresa May refuses to clap for Boris Johnson as he bids farewell

The phenomenon of ‘pan-Indian’ films, their spread and success
Explained

The phenomenon of ‘pan-Indian’ films, their spread and success

NASA video shows Apollo 11 astronauts' tracks still on the Moon
Watch

NASA video shows Apollo 11 astronauts' tracks still on the Moon

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs ENG
IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya star as India wins ODI series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 21: Latest News