Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga: He wants Man United exit, but buyers continue to chicken out

July 21, 2022 6:44:02 pm
Cristiano Ronaldo and his future in club football are continuing to dominate headlines and it seems like it will do so until the deadline day. It has been widely reported that Ronaldo has asked to leave Manchester United after the Red Devils failed to secure a top-four finish. However, the Portuguese superstar is determined to play for continental glory as he nears the end of his career.
This has in turn thrown Manchester United’s transfer plans into disarray as there are very limited options ( in terms of elite strikers ) available in the market. This episode does seem like a repeat of last year when Ronaldo, despite stating that he did not want to leave Turin, left Juventus just four days before the close of the transfer window and sealed a move to United.
Over the past week, multiple reports stated that Ronaldo’s next destination could be Atletico Madrid. But such a move seemed quite surprising for Ronaldo’s wage demands represent a significant obstacle. A report in Spanish publication AS stated that the Rojiblancos need to raise at least €40m (£34.1m) first to register new players and make room for attack.
In another report from Spanish radio station Cope, agent Jorge Mendes sat down with Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin over a potential move, but talks broke down on financial grounds. Prior to this Ronaldo was linked to several other clubs including PSG, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and even Chelsea. But none of them materialized due to financial complications and it seems like CR7 and his agent Jorge Mendes are running out of options.
However, tabloids have once again kickstarted rumour mills after clicking Ronaldo’s youngest son Mateo
in a Real Madrid jersey and speculations are rife that Ronaldo could make a sensational return to the Santiago Bernabeu, rather than Atletico’s Wanda Metropolitano.
In a video shared by TikTok user @Morong10, all of Ronaldo’s children accompanied by long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez can be seen attending a Rosalia concert at the WiZink Center in Madrid where Mateo’s attire is a Real Madrid jersey for the concert.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s son, Mateo, wearing the new Real Madrid kit. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/n508CcKr4W
— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 19, 2022
Ronaldo netted 24 goals in 38 matches across all competitions last season which included 18 in the Premier League. Manchester United’s Erik ten Hag has expressed his desire to keep the forward this summer and insists that he is firmly part of United’s squad. But the question is will he? Only time will tell where this story ends.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
