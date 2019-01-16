Why Cristiano Ronaldo did not go to second league club if he wanted challenge, asks Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Former Manchester United and PSG legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Tuesday criticised Cristiano Ronaldo over his decision to move to Juventus. The Portugal star forward moved to Juventus before the start of the season last year in a Serie A record 112 million euro (then $131.5 million) deal. Recently, the 33-year-old issued a challenge to Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona and move to Serie A to give himself a challenge.

On being asked about the same, Zlatan, who has teamed up in the past with Messi for Barcelona, said that Ronaldo took the easy route of moving to a club which is used to winning in the recent years.

“Cristiano is talking about new challenges, he calls it a challenge to move to a club where it is already normal to win the Serie A,” the former Swedish international was quoted as saying by Fox Sports.

He further asked: “Why did he not choose a club from a second division a few years ago?”

Ibrahimovic, who is currently plying his trade at MLS club La Galaxy, further said that raising a second division club to the highest level is the real challenge. “Try to become a champion with such a second-division champion and lead them to the highest level, which is a challenge.”

He further said: “It is bulls***, moving to Juventus is not a challenge at all.”

Since moving to the reigning Serie A Champions, Ronaldo has scored 17 goals and made 7 assists in 23 appearances for the club.