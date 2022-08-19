Cristiano Ronaldo to Dortmund: German club breaks silence

The Cristiano Ronaldo transfer rumour mill continues to churn out headline-grabbing news everyday, with the Portuguese superstar linked with every possible club under the sun.

With Ronaldo getting desperate to leave Manchester United after their horrific start to the season, a move away hasn’t materialized yet.

Ronaldo’s homecoming hasn’t been the one that he would have hoped for when he signed the dotted line in the summer of 2021, with Manchester United finishing 6th in the Premier League last season.

Things haven’t improved this season despite a few signings by manager Erik ten Hag with United languishing at the bottom end of the table after losing to Brighton and Brentford.

Ronaldo’s desire to return to Champions League football was dealt another blow on Friday when Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke insisted that the German club are not in talks to sign Ronaldo, reports the Mirror.

🚨 ❌ | Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has just 𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐝 reports that they could sign Cristiano Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/ha95e9pq2m — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 19, 2022

The Dortmund CEO said: “I love him as a player, it’s certainly a charming idea. To see Cristiano Ronaldo play at Signal Iduna Park but there is no contact at all between the parties involved. So from now on, you should stop talking about it.”

United manager ten Hag who was initially adamant that United won’t sell Ronaldo, is now open to selling the legendary footballer in the transfer window, according to the Times. With over one week of the summer window left, it remains to be seen if the move eventuates.