Cristiano Ronaldo to Al Nassr: What did Erik ten Hag say

Months of disgruntled behaviour, a public TV interview and then a release from his contract – Cristiano Ronaldo got whatever he desired in his protracted exit saga from Manchester United. Many alleged that Ronaldo wanted one last Champions League challenge and that there was still greatness left in the Portuguese striker to provide. But the 37-year-old converted the swirl of drama surrounding him into a move to Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr, ending any hopes of him playing for a top European team for the current season or beyond.

The contract was huge, and the commercial deal that was signed along with it essentially meant that Ronaldo would be earning an astronomical figure of allegedly 200 million euros, 75 of which would reportedly be his yearly contract alone.

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag, with whom Ronaldo enjoyed a strained relationship, was in a press conference after his team had beaten Wolves in the English Premier League. He was asked about his former player’s move to Al Nassr.

“I don’t talk about the past, let’s talk about the future. We made a good step today. First time we are in the top four, but it means nothing because it is a long way to go. We have to live from game to game, get in the position to win something,” said Ten Hag, brushing aside the question.

Ten Hag had earlier declared the Ronaldo saga as over when he said that it was Ronaldo who chose to say goodbye and that he always tried to accommodate the ageing star to his best possible utility to Manchester United.

With the win against Wolves, United moved to fourth position in the Premier League and are 11 points behind leaders Arsenal with 16 games out of the way.