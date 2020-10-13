Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for Covid-19

Cristiano Ronaldo was with the Portugal squad for the Nations League campaign. (File Photo)

Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus and Portugal football superstar, has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, according to the Portugal Soccer Federation.

The federation posted a statement on its website on Tuesday, saying the 35-year-old has tested positive but is “well, has no symptoms and is in isolation”.

Ronaldo was with the Portugal side as part of their Nations League campaign. Portugal face Sweden in a Nations League group game on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old played all of Sunday’s 0-0 draw against world champions France.

News in that @Cristiano has tested positive for Coronavirus. I’m sure he’ll see it off as comfortably as he does defenders. 🤞🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 13, 2020

Ronaldo been sent home from the tournament. He will miss the match against Sweden.

The rest of the Portugal squad were tested on Tuesday and all returned negative results.

The Portugal football federation confirmed in a statement: “Following the positive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning, all with a negative result, and are available to Fernando Santos for training this afternoon, in Cidade do Futebol.

“The game (against Sweden), counting for the qualification phase of the Nations League, is scheduled for Wednesday, at 19:45, in Alvalade.”

