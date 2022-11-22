scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo terminates contract with Manchester United with immediate effect

Ronaldo's acrimonious exit was on the cards after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

Manchester United, Cristiano RonaldoManchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their third goal with Marcus Rashford (REUTERS)

Cristiano Ronaldo has parted ways with Manchester United, the club said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect,” said Manchester United.

“The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances and wishes him and his family well for the future.

“Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch.”

Ronaldo’s acrimonious exit was on the cards after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

In his interview, Ronaldo has blasted Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag in an incendiary TV interview, saying he feels “betrayed” by the club and that senior figures have tried to force him out of Old Trafford.

When asked on the program “Piers Morgan Uncensored” whether United’s hierarchy was trying to force him out of the club, Ronaldo said: “Yes, not only the coach, but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed.”

When quizzed again if senior club executives were trying to oust him, the 37-year-old Portugal star said: “I don’t care. People should listen to the truth.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“Yes, I felt betrayed and I felt like some people don’t want me here, not only this year, but last year too.”

Ronaldo has been in and out of United’s starting lineup this season and refused to come on as a substitute in last month’s win over Tottenham. That led to him being banished from the squad for the subsequent trip to Chelsea, although he then returned to the fold.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What Elon Musk is doing to Twitter is what he did at Tesla and SpaceXPremium
What Elon Musk is doing to Twitter is what he did at Tesla and SpaceX
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concernsPremium
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concerns
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJPPremium
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJP
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...Premium
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...
Advertisement

The 37-year-old Ronaldo is in Qatar to play in his fifth World Cup with Portugal.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-11-2022 at 11:19:19 pm
Next Story

BJP suspends 12 rebel leaders contesting as independents

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 22: Latest News
X