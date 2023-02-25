Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunning first-half hat trick for Al Nassr, creates new records in Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo, on Saturday, netted an incredible first-half hat trick for his side Al Nassr against Damac FC.

After just 18 minutes into the game, Ronaldo gave his team the lead with a goal from the penalty spot after Ibrahim Al Nakhli had been penalised for a handball inside the penalty area.

With a brilliantly executed left-footed drive into the goal, Ronaldo doubled his tally and gave his team a 2-0 lead within the next five minutes.

With this goal, Ronaldo has now scored 153 goals with his weak foot. In his last four games, he has scored seven goals and registered two assists.

Ronaldo added to Damac’s agony a minute before halftime by finishing a sweeping counterattack against Kresimir Rezic’s side to win the matchball.

This was Ronaldo’s 62nd career hat-trick. Of those, 30 of his hat-tricks have come before the age of 30 whiel the remaining 32 hat-tricks have come after 30 years. Fans were quick to react to Ronaldo’s goals on Twitter.

One wrote: “Good to see Ronaldo enjoying his football again.”

Another tweeted: “I swear 50-year-old Ronaldo is better than Weghorst.”

While a third chimed in: “It’s a ritual to come back again in beast mode. The way Cristiano Ronaldo is going this season no one will even look around.”

Meanwhile, Al-Nassr returned to the top of the Saudi Pro League with the victory, two points ahead of Al-Ittihad, who dropped points to Al-Raed at home on Thursday.

Damac has lost three straight games.