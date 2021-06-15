Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo stopped by security official before Euro 2020 game

Cristiano Ronaldo was stopped by a security official before Hungary vs Portugal. (AP)

Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was stopped by a security official to have his identity checked before the Euro 2020 encounter between Hungary and Portugal at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

In a video that went viral, the official at the venue asked to see the tournament credential of one of the world’s most famous and identifiable sports stars as he walked toward Portugal’s dressing room.

The official carefully checked both sides of the plastic lanyard and then ushered a mask-wearing Ronaldo on his way.

Ronaldo politely complied and raised his eyebrows a little as he walked on.

Hungarian security checking Cristiano Ronaldo’s ID with all the energy of a nightclub bouncer.#HUNPOR pic.twitter.com/eI61BLKnqN — Rob O’Hanrahan (@RobOHanrahan) June 15, 2021

Ronaldo is joined by Diogo Jota and Bernardo Silva upfront as Portugal plays a 4-3-3 set-up against Hungary in their opening game of Euro 2020.

However, a day before the match the Portuguese forward was in the news as he did not seem pleased with cola bottles at the Euro 2020 press conference.

Ronaldo picked up the cola bottles from the front, lifted the water bottle and said “agua” (Portuguese for water) signalling that people should drink water instead of soft drinks.