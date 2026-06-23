Will Cristiano Ronaldo start in Uzbekistan match? Portugal coach refuses to answer

Cristiano Ronaldo is under heavy pressure to be benched as Portugal take on Uzbekistan in their second World Cup match today. (AP Photo)

The pressure on Cristiano Ronaldo to perform has been heightened after his long-time rival Lionel Messi backed up his first-round hat-trick for Argentina with a brace against Austria on Monday night. Young stars Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland also showed up with braces of their own for France and Norway, respectively, as they qualified for the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Portugal and Ronaldo have been, however, under fire after their repid start with a 1-1 draw against DR Congo in their Group K opener last week. The 41-year-old will be under the spotlight when Portugal take on Uzbekistan on Tuesday night in Houston. However, whether Ronaldo will start on the turf or off it remains under wraps as Portugal coach Roberto Martinez refused to confirm his position.