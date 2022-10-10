scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 10, 2022

‘What a beautiful number’: Ronaldo’s special message after 700th club goal of his career

Cristiano Ronaldo had a special message for his fans after scripting yet another record in his stories football career.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the match.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 700th club goal of his career after coming on as a substitute for Manchester United against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

The 37-year-old Portugal striker latched onto a through-ball from Casemiro and slotted a finish under Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in the 44th minute for what proved to be the decisive goal in United’s 2-1 win.

It was his 144th goal for United across two spells at the club. He also netted 450 for Real Madrid, 101 for Juventus and five for Sporting.

A day after breaking the record, the Portuegeues forward shared a special message to his fans on social media.

“700 club goals. What a beautiful number we’ve achieved together! Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, clubs, family & friends and of course my fans. United we continue!,” Ronaldo said in his post.

 

Ronaldo came on as a substitute for Anthony Martial at Goodison Park after again starting on the bench.

(With AP inputs)

