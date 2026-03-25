Cristiano Ronaldo’s son trains with Real Madrid academy amid potential move

Cristiano Ronaldo’s eldest son took another step in his football development this week, training with Real Madrid’s academy as he eyes a potential move into the club’s youth system. A report in The Athletic said that the 15-year-old forward joined Madrid’s under-16 squad for a session on Tuesday, offering an early glimpse of what could be the next chapter in his progression.
Ronaldo Jr currently plays within the academy setup at Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr, the club his father joined in December 2022. Operating primarily as a striker, he has already experienced a range of elite youth environments despite his young age. Prior to his time in Saudi Arabia, he spent periods developing in the youth systems of Manchester United and Juventus – two clubs where Ronaldo also enjoyed highly successful spells.
A move to Real Madrid would carry particular significance given his father’s iconic legacy at the club. Ronaldo played for Los Blancos between 2009 and 2018 and finished as Madrid’s all-time leading goalscorer, having scored 450 goals in 438 appearances. His time in the capital was marked by sustained success, including four UEFA Champions League titles, two La Liga triumphs and two Copa del Rey victories.
While Ronaldo Jr’s club future continues to take shape, his international pathway is already underway. Despite being born in the United States, he has committed to Portugal at the youth level. He received his first call-up in May last year, featuring for the under-15 side and making his debut against Japan at the Vlatko Markovic International Tournament. Since then, he has continued to rise through the national ranks, earning opportunities with the under-17 squad as part of his ongoing development.
After leaving Real Madrid, Ronaldo had stints at Juventus and Manchester United before he moved to Saudi Arabia. Internationally, the 41-year-old looks set to play in his sixth FIFA World Cup later in June after Portugal qualified for the marquee event in September last year. Ronaldo, however, would miss the upcoming friendlies against Mexico and the USA due to an injury.