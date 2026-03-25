Cristiano Ronaldo’s son trains with Real Madrid academy amid potential move

Cristiano Ronaldo’s eldest son took another step in his football development this week, training with Real Madrid’s academy as he eyes a potential move into the club’s youth system. A report in The Athletic said that the 15-year-old forward joined Madrid’s under-16 squad for a session on Tuesday, offering an early glimpse of what could be the next chapter in his progression.

Ronaldo Jr currently plays within the academy setup at Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr, the club his father joined in December 2022. Operating primarily as a striker, he has already experienced a range of elite youth environments despite his young age. Prior to his time in Saudi Arabia, he spent periods developing in the youth systems of Manchester United and Juventus – two clubs where Ronaldo also enjoyed highly successful spells.