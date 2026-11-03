Cristiano Ronaldo’s son earns maiden Portugal U-17 call-up

Cristiano Ronaldo’s eldest son, Cristiano Jr., earned his maiden call up to the Portugal U-17 side on Monday.

The Portuguese footballing icon’s son, known popularly as “Cristianinho”, has previously represented the national side in the U-15 and U-16 levels since his debut in May 2025. In 13 appearances across both age groups, he struck five goals. Like his father, Cristiano Jr. represents Saudi football club Al Nassr at the Youth level.

Portugal will kick off their European Under-17 Championship qualifying campaign against Andorra on November 11.

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They will then take on Bulgaria on November 14, followed by Serbia on November 17. All three fixtures will be held at the Portuguese Football Federation’s training centre in Oeiras. Portugal must finish among the top two teams in their group to progress to the next stage of qualification.