Condolences pour in after Cristiano Ronaldo loses newborn son

Condolences poured in from every corner of the world after Cristiano Ronaldo lost his newborn son on Monday.

The Manchester United star was expecting twins with partner Georgina Rodriguez but revealed on social media that she had given birth to a girl, while their son died.

United wrote to their star player, saying: “Your pain is our pain. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time, Cristiano.”

In a statement released on Tuesday, United confirmed that Ronaldo will not play against Liverpool.

“Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time,” United said. “As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family’s request for privacy.”

Manchester City tweeted, “Everyone at Manchester City sends our deepest condolences to you and Georgina,” while Liverpool said, “All of us here at Liverpool FC send our deepest condolences to you, Georgina and the family.”

According to reports, Liverpool fans are planning to stage a minute’s applause in the seventh minute for Cristiano Ronaldo during Manchester United’s visit to Anfield on Tuesday evening.

Ronaldo’s first professional club, Sporting, wrote: “Lots of strength, Cristiano. The Sportinguista family is with you.”

Former club Real Madrid in a statement said, “Real Madrid C.F., its president and its Board of Directors deeply lament the death of one of the children that our beloved Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodríguez, were expecting.”

Another of Ronaldo’s former club Juventus said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with you, Georgina and the whole family during this time.”

Manchester United teammate Marcus Rashford tweeted Monday: “Thoughts are with you and Georgina brother. I’m so sorry.”

James Rodriguez, Ronaldo’s former Real Madrid teammate, said: “Strength for you and your family.”