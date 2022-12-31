Cristiano Ronaldo signs for Al Nassr: Reports

Former Manchester United player Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly signed for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on a 2-year deal, according to AlArabiya_Brk.

The tweet from Al Arabiya states: “Al-Nassr Saudi Arabia officially contracts with Cristiano Ronaldo for two seasons.”

Ronaldo has been a free agent since terminating his contract with Manchester United in November after a controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

🚨🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo has signed for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on a 2-year-contract, reports @AlArabiya_Brk. pic.twitter.com/1qZ2tJS0XR — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) December 30, 2022

He had denied the reports of him joining Al Nassr after the FIFA World Cup. “No, that’s not true — not true”, he had said after Portugal’s 6-1 win over Switzerland in their round of 16 clash.

Earlier in the week, the sporting director of Al Nassr, Marcelo Salazar, had said that the Saudi club for now “will wait” and that “at the right time the future will be revealed”.

النصر السعودي يتعاقد رسميا مع كريستيانو رونالدو لمدة موسمين #العربية_عاجل https://t.co/hHl1xs3sED — العربية عاجل (@AlArabiya_Brk) December 30, 2022

Speaking to Flashcore, Salazar said, “I’m not allowed to say yes or no. Let’s wait and see how things unfold until the end of the year. As you can see, this is a negotiation of enormous magnitude, not only for the club, but for the country and for world football, and which has to be conducted by higher authorities.

“What I can say is that Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best in the history of football. He has always been an example to me as an athlete, for the will he shows to win. And then, as a Portuguese citizen, I always cheered for him. But when the time is right the future will be revealed,” he added.