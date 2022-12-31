scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo signs for Al Nassr: Reports

Ronaldo has been a free agent since terminating his contract with Manchester United in November after a controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

The tweet from Al Arabiya states: "Al-Nassr Saudi Arabia officially contracts with Cristiano Ronaldo for two seasons."
Former Manchester United player Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly signed for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on a 2-year deal, according to AlArabiya_Brk.

He had denied the reports of him joining Al Nassr after the FIFA World Cup. “No, that’s not true — not true”, he had said after Portugal’s 6-1 win over Switzerland in their round of 16 clash.

Earlier in the week, the sporting director of Al Nassr, Marcelo Salazar, had said that the Saudi club for now “will wait” and that “at the right time the future will be revealed”.

Speaking to Flashcore, Salazar said, “I’m not allowed to say yes or no. Let’s wait and see how things unfold until the end of the year. As you can see, this is a negotiation of enormous magnitude, not only for the club, but for the country and for world football, and which has to be conducted by higher authorities.

“What I can say is that Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best in the history of football. He has always been an example to me as an athlete, for the will he shows to win. And then, as a Portuguese citizen, I always cheered for him. But when the time is right the future will be revealed,” he added.

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 00:08 IST
