‘Cristiano Ronaldo should always be respected’ : Support pours in for CR7 after FIFA World Cup exit

Cristiano Ronaldo has received messages of support from all corners following Portugal’s elimination from the World Cup in Qatar.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has spent too much of 2022 struggling to contain his emotions, and after the game burst into tears.

At the ongoing FIFA World Cup, 37-year-old Ronaldo lost his place in the starting XI and was relegated to the bench.

This led to a further show of emotions from the star forward on and off the field. This did not bore well with several critics of the game including the likes of Wayne Rooney, Roy Keane among others.

However, Inter midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu is among those who sent a message of support taking to his Instagram page, Calhanoglu wrote: “Nothing will change the fact that Cristiano is one of the greatest athletes in history. He should always be respected. Being at the top for 16-17 years requires a lot of sacrifices.”

Hakan Calhanoglu shows his support for Cristiano Ronaldo. (Screengrab) Hakan Calhanoglu shows his support for Cristiano Ronaldo. (Screengrab)

Former Arsenal and Germany star Mesut Ozil has come out in defence of Cristiano Ronaldo, criticising the ‘constant negativity’ about the Portuguese star in the media.

“I really don’t get where this constant negativity from the press about Cristiano comes from…

Advertisement

“The media is just trying to get clicks, and pundits who don’t have a career anymore just want to get attention with his big name and try to make him look bad.

“He is soon 38 years old – so what’s the surprise that he doesn’t score 50 goals a season anymore?

“Every football fan out there should be happy to have seen him playing world class football for 20 years.

Advertisement

“I don’t think anyone from the new generation will be able to match his numbers again. He will forever be in his own category.

“Everyone should show more respect to one of the greatest athletes in sports history.”

Former Ivory Coast and Chelsea forward Didier Drogba too voiced his support for Ronaldo.

Didier Drogba supports Ronaldo 🇨🇮🇵🇹

Class recognize class 🔝 pic.twitter.com/KRlXOH63DS — Everything Cristiano 𓃵 (@EverythingCR7_) December 10, 2022

KAKA: “Your tears belong to all those who love this sport and are happy to see you on the field, my friend Cristiano.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/m0Zvzxbmrd — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) December 11, 2022

Merih Demiral, CR7’s former partner at Juve, took to twitter and wrote: “Nothing changes. Cristiano is the GOAT (greatest of all time, ed.) and will be forever. My hero and the hero of many of us.”

As of now, the world is waiting to see if the 37-year-old Ronaldo retires from international duty after scoring 118 goals — a record in men’s football— and making 196 appearances in his 19 years with the national team.