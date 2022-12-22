Cristiano Ronaldo set to sign with Saudi club Al Nassr: Report

Former Manchester United player Cristiano Ronaldo is set to sign with Saudi Arabia club Al Nassr, the Marca reported on Thursday. Ronaldo will sign a contract that will bind him to Al Nassr and Saudi Arabia until 2030, the outlet reported.

Two and a half years of that will be as a player and the rest as an ambassador for Saudi Arabia’s bid alongside Egypt and Greece to host the 2030 World Cup, the report added. The 2030 bid winner set to be decided at the 74th FIFA Congress in 2024. It may be mentioned here that Ronaldo’s eternal rival Lionel Messi is also a tourism ambassador for Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo had earlier denied the reports of him joining Al Nassr after the FIFA World Cup. “No, that’s not true — not true”, he had said after Portugal’s 6-1 win over Switzerland in their round of 16 clash.

Ronaldo signing with Al Nassr will bring an end to his elite European chapter and Champions League dreams as he failed to find a club which would offer him UCL action, according to reports.

Ronaldo was in search of a new team after his former team Manchester United ended his contract after a controversial interview with Piers Morgan in November.

In his interview, Ronaldo has blasted United and manager Erik ten Hag, saying he feels “betrayed” by the club and that senior figures have tried to force him out of Old Trafford.

When asked on the program “Piers Morgan Uncensored” whether United’s hierarchy was trying to force him out of the club, Ronaldo said: “Yes, not only the coach, but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed.”

Advertisement

Recently, United had penned in a brief reference – an 81-word paragraph – within the ‘Worth Knowing’ feature of pages six and seven of the United Review programme mentioning Ronaldo’s departure, as per Sky Sports.

The 81 worded read: “Cristiano Ronaldo left the club by mutual agreement last month. The Portuguese superstar scored 145 goals across two spells and 436 appearances, and helped us win three Premier League titles, one FA Cup, two League Cups, the Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup. Ronaldo was also crowned Ballon d’Or winner in 2008.

“In a statement on November 22, the club put on record its gratitude for Cristiano’s immense contribution and wished him and his family well for the future.”