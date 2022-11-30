scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo set to join Saudi Arabian club Al- Nassr- Report

Ronaldo’s departure came after he gave a controversial interview in which he criticised the club and the Glazer family, as well as saying he had “no respect” for manager Erik ten Hag.

ronaldoThe report claims that Ronaldo has been offered a two-and-a-half-year contract worth €200m (£173m) per season. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to join Saudi Arabia’s club Al-Nassr after the World Cup, popular Spanish sports website Marca has reported. As per the report, Ronaldo has agreed to sign a €500 million (£432m) contract with the Saudi Arabian club.

The report claimed that Ronaldo has been offered a two-and-a-half-year contract worth €200m (£173m) per season.

Ronaldo is in search of a new team after his former team Manchester United ended his contract last week. The entire episode unfolded after the 37-year-old player appeared in a controversial interview with Piers Morgan earlier this month.

“Look, he’s a very smart guy, Cristiano, he knows what he’s doing,” Morgan said.

United were furious after Ronaldo admitted he had no respect for Erik ten Hag and accused the club’s hierarchy of failing to improve facilities at the training ground.

Ronaldo, who still had seven months left to run on his deal which was worth in excess of £500,000 a week, did not receive a payoff from United following his exit.

First published on: 30-11-2022 at 04:19:48 pm
Multi-level car parking to be operationalised at Chennai airport from December 4

