Cristiano Ronaldo set to be joined by ex-Real Madrid and PSG superstar at Al-Nassr: Reports

Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Saudi Arabia after signing a 2 1/2-year contract reportedly worth up to $200 million a year, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and former Real Madrid superstar Sergio Ramos is open to joining the Portuguese superstar in the Arab country.

According to a report in SR Deportes Ramos has been linked with a move to the Middle East once his contract with PSG expires in the summer.

Al-Nassr, the Saudi Arabia club that signed Cristiano Ronaldo for a contract of close to $200 million a year, had tried to get on board Croatia and Real Madrid great Luka Modric.

However, the plan of the club to link up the current and former Real Madrid players didn’t work as Modric said he wanted to play in Spain for at least another year, Marca reported.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo failed to score in his Saudi Pro League debut for Al Nassr, but his presence electrified fans at King Saud University Stadium as the team beat Ettifaq 1-0 to retake first place on Sunday.

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner who starred for Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United, signed a deal to June 2025 with Al Nassr, apparently after rejecting offers from Europe, North America and beyond.