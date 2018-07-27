Cristiano Ronaldo set for Juventus league debut at Chievo Verona

Cristiano Ronaldo went to Juventus from Real Madrid. (Source: Reuters) Cristiano Ronaldo went to Juventus from Real Madrid. (Source: Reuters)

Cristiano Ronaldo will likely make his Juventus debut at Chievo Verona as the Bianconeri kick off their attempt to win a record-extending eighth league title at the Stadio Bentegodi.

The 2018-19 Serie A fixtures were announced on Thursday. Juventus signed Ronaldo from Real Madrid earlier this month for 112 million euros ($131.5 million).

The season starts on Aug. 18 and the first weekend also sees Napoli visit Lazio. Juve’s first home match is against Lazio the following weekend.

AC Milan hosts Genoa and Inter Milan visits Sassuolo in the opening weekend, while Roma travels to Torino.

Napoli, which finished second in an exciting title race last season, has a new coach in Carlo Ancelotti.

It has a tough start to the season. After Lazio, Napoli plays AC Milan, Sampdoria, Fiorentina, Torino, Parma and Juventus.

The weekend Napoli visits Juventus also sees Roma host Lazio in the capital derby.

The first Milan derby will be in the weekend of Oct. 21, in week 9, while the first Derby d’Italia between Juventus and Inter is in week 15 in Turin.

Juventus then immediately plays another derby match, at city rival Torino.

Juventus has a tough finish to the season, with the reverse fixtures against Inter and Torino as well as matches against Fiorentina, Roma and Atalanta in its final six games. Massimiliano Allegri’s side ends the season away at Sampdoria.

Napoli visits Bologna on the final day, on May 26, the weekend after hosting Inter.

For the first time, all 10 teams will play on Dec. 26.

