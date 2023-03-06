scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Cristiano Ronaldo sends a plane full with care package to earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey

Cristiano Ronaldo sent a plane loaded with supplies such as tents, food parcels, pillows, blankets, baby food, milk, and medical supplies to help victims of the earthquake in Syria and Turkey.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Al Nassr, Saudi Pro LeagueAl Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo in action against Al Batin in a Saudi Pro League match. (Photo: Twitter/Saudi Pro League)
Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a plane full of care packages to earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey, according to the Daily Mail.

The Portuguese had paid for tents, food packages, pillows, blankets, beds, baby food, milk and medical supplies to be sent to victims of the disaster.

On February 6, a devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake rocked several parts of southern Turkey and Syria, resulting in the loss of thousands of human.

As per the Marca, this donation is valued at $350,000.

Read |Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo hugs 10-year-old boy who lost his father in Turkey-Syria earthquake

Ronaldo’s latest act of kindness has been applauded by fans and followers across the globe.

Earlier, Turkish footballer Merih Demiral had revealed that he has permission from Ronaldo to auction one of his signed jerseys from his collection and the money will be donated to aid the earthquake victims.

“I just spoke with Cristiano. He said that he was very sad about what happened in Turkey. We are auctioning Ronaldo’s signed jersey in my collection. All proceeds from the auction will be used in the earthquake zone,” Demiral wrote on Twitter.

It is not the first time Ronaldo has made such generous donations. Ronaldo once paid $83,000 to pay for a child’s brain surgery and donated $165,000 to help fund a cancer centre in Portugal.

The AL-Nassr FC forward, who had also donated £1 million to Portuguese hospitals during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-03-2023 at 08:34 IST
