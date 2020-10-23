Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Barcelona clash after second positive COVID-19 test

Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive for coronavirus initially on October 13. (Source: File)

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Juventus’ UEFA Champions League fixture against Barcelona next week after he tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time on Thursday.

The 35-year-old forward tested positive for coronavirus initially on October 13 during international duty with Portugal. He was asymptomatic then and missed a UEFA Nations League game against Sweden.

The Portuguese has been self-isolating since he tested positive and he has already missed at least two games for the Bianconeri. Along with the match against Barcelona, he will also miss this weekend’s Serie A game against Hellas Verona, according to AS.

Earlier, Calciomercato had reported that Juventus had already forwarded to UPAP – the UEFA body in charge of certifying players to play games, that the five-times Ballon d’Or winner was in good health.

Ronaldo took to social media on Wednesday and posted a video of him exercising sporting a shaved head with the caption, “Success in life is not measured by what you achieve, but by the obstacles you overcome.”

“El éxito en la vida no se mide por lo que logras, sino por los obstáculos que superas” 😉💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/XCdeSqFv9Y — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 21, 2020

Ronaldo, who is the all-time top-scorer in the UEFA Champions League, was last seen in action in Portugal’s 0-0 draw away to France in the UEFA Nations League.

Juventus won their UEFA Champions League opener 2-0 at Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday owing to new-signing Alvaro Morata’s brace. Juventus are second in Group G behind Barcelona who beat Ferencvaros 5-1.

