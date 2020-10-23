scorecardresearch
Bihar polls

Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Barcelona clash after second positive COVID-19 test

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is the all-time top-scorer in the UEFA Champions League, was last seen in action in Portugal's 0-0 draw away to France in the UEFA Nations League on October 12.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: October 23, 2020 12:09:10 pm
Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive for coronavirus initially on October 13. (Source: File)

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Juventus’ UEFA Champions League fixture against Barcelona next week after he tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time on Thursday.

The 35-year-old forward tested positive for coronavirus initially on October 13 during international duty with Portugal. He was asymptomatic then and missed a UEFA Nations League game against Sweden.

The Portuguese has been self-isolating since he tested positive and he has already missed at least two games for the Bianconeri. Along with the match against Barcelona, he will also miss this weekend’s Serie A game against Hellas Verona, according to AS.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

EXPLAINED | The case of Ronaldo, and risks that international friendlies pose

Earlier, Calciomercato had reported that Juventus had already forwarded to UPAP – the UEFA body in charge of certifying players to play games, that the five-times Ballon d’Or winner was in good health.

Ronaldo took to social media on Wednesday and posted a video of him exercising sporting a shaved head with the caption, “Success in life is not measured by what you achieve, but by the obstacles you overcome.”

Ronaldo, who is the all-time top-scorer in the UEFA Champions League, was last seen in action in Portugal’s 0-0 draw away to France in the UEFA Nations League.

Juventus won their UEFA Champions League opener 2-0 at Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday owing to new-signing Alvaro Morata’s brace. Juventus are second in Group G behind Barcelona who beat Ferencvaros 5-1.

