Ronaldo scores first WC knockout goal, subbed out in 81st min in POR vs CRO match

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first-ever World Cup knockout goal as Portugal drew level with Croatia in the World Cup Round of 32 tie in Toronto on Thursday evening.
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Extending his World Cup tally to 11 goals in six editions, Ronaldo scored the equaliser from the penalty spot in the 68th minute.
The 41-year-old had previously gone eight matches across five World Cups without a goal or an assist in the knockout stages.
Ronaldo converted the chance with his customary poise from the spot after defender Renato Veiga was brought down in the box during a corner. After a first half where they dominated possession comprehensively, Portugal found themselves lagging behind early in the second when veteran Croatian left-back Ivan Perisic blasted in a shot from a cross, beating defender Joao Cancelo and goalkeeper Diogo Costa.
In response, Portugal coach Roberto Martinez rung in four substitutions, including replacements for mid-field stars, Bruno Fernandes and Vitinha.
Shortly after he put Portugal level with the penalty strike, minutes after losing a golden equaliser due to being positioned off-side, Ronaldo too was taken off the pitch in the 81st minute. Ronaldo’s goal was his third at the ongoing of the edition, after having struck a brace against Uzbekistan in the group stages. This was the first time the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was being substituted in the quadrennial event this season.
Ronaldo extended his international goals tally to 146 in 232 appearances. Ronaldo, who made his Real Madrid debut at this venue in 2009, also became the first man to record 25 goals across the European Championship and the World Cup.
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