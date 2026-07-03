Ronaldo scores first WC knockout goal, subbed out in 81st min in POR vs CRO match

Cristiano Ronaldo converted the penalty as Portugal drew level with Croatia in the World Cup R32 match. (AP Photo)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first-ever World Cup knockout goal as Portugal drew level with Croatia in the World Cup Round of 32 tie in Toronto on Thursday evening.

FOLLOW LIVE: Portugal vs Croatia Updates

Extending his World Cup tally to 11 goals in six editions, Ronaldo scored the equaliser from the penalty spot in the 68th minute.

The 41-year-old had previously gone eight matches across five World Cups without a goal or an assist in the knockout stages.

Ronaldo converted the chance with his customary poise from the spot after defender Renato Veiga was brought down in the box during a corner. After a first half where they dominated possession comprehensively, Portugal found themselves lagging behind early in the second when veteran Croatian left-back Ivan Perisic blasted in a shot from a cross, beating defender Joao Cancelo and goalkeeper Diogo Costa.