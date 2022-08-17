scorecardresearch
Cristiano Ronaldo says truth will be revealed over Manchester United future soon

They host Liverpool on Monday. Former United player Gary Neville was fiercely critical of the club after Saturday's 4-0 defeat by Brentford and called on Ronaldo to be clear about his situation.

By: Reuters |
Updated: August 17, 2022 7:47:23 pm
Cristiano RonaldoCristiano Ronaldo played in Manchester United's 4-0 defeat at Brentford on Saturday. (Reuters)

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo says he will reveal the truth in a couple of weeks after constant speculation about his future at the club.

The Portuguese is reported to want to leave Old Trafford despite new manager Erik ten Hag insisting he is “not for sale”.”They (will) know the truth when they interview in a couple of weeks,” the 37-year-old said on Instagram. Ronaldo also liked a post from a fan saying that Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone wanted to sign him.

Replying to the post, Ronaldo said: “The media is telling lies. I have a notebook and in the last few months of the 100 news (stories) I made, only five were right.”Imagine how it is. Stick with that tip.

“Ronaldo, who rejoined United a year ago from Juventus, has a year left on his contract. He was their top scorer last season with 24 goals in all competitions but was criticized by Ten Hag after leaving a pre-season match against Rayo Vallecano early after being substituted at halftime.United missed out on the Champions League last season, finishing sixth in the Premier League, and have suffered a dreadful start to the new campaign, losing both their opening games and sitting bottom of the table.

“Why does the greatest player of all time (in my opinion) have to wait two weeks to tell Manchester United fans the truth?,” Neville said in a Twitter post.

“Stand up now and speak. The club is in crisis and it needs leaders to lead. He’s the only one who can grab this situation by the scruff of the neck!”

