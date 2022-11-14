Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels ‘betrayed’ by Manchester United and have ‘no respect’ for Erik ten Hag

In an explosive interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan, Cristiano Ronaldo made a scathing attack on Manchester United and its manager Erik ten Hag. Ronaldo said he feels “betrayed” by the club and that senior figures have tried to force him out of Old Trafford.

“Yes, not only the coach but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed,” said Ronaldo.

“I don’t care. People should listen to the truth.

“Yes, I felt betrayed and I felt like some people don’t want me here, not only this year, but last year too,” he added.

Ronaldo on Erik ten Hag

Ronaldo has been in and out of United’s starting lineup this season and refused to come on as a substitute in last month’s win over Tottenham. That led to him being banished from the squad for the subsequent trip to Chelsea, although he then returned to the fold. The 37-year-old was suspended by Ten Hag after refusing to appear as a substitute during the 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in October.

“I don’t have respect for him [Ten Hag] because he doesn’t show respect for me,” Ronaldo said.

“If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you.”

Ronaldo on Man United progress

Ronaldo also claimed United had not progressed as a club since the departure of manager Alex Ferguson in 2013, and criticized the hiring of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager last season after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired.

“I don’t know what’s going on. Since Sir Alex Ferguson left I have seen not evolution in the club. The progress was zero.

“For example, an interesting point is how a club like Manchester United sacked Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer), they bring in a sporting director Ralf Rangnick which is something nobody understands. This guy is not even a coach! A big club like Manchester United bringing in a sporting director surprised not only me but all the world.

“Nothing changes. Not only the jacuzzi, the pool, even the gym. Even some points of technology, the kitchen, the chefs – who I appreciate, lovely people! They stop in time which surprised me a lot.

“I thought I would see different things, technology, infrastructure. Unfortunately, we see many things I’m used to seeing when I’m 21, 22, 23. It surprised me a lot.”

Ronaldo on Manchester United administration

Ronaldo, who re-joined United in August 2021 and finished as their top scorer in all competitions last season with 24 goals, asked to leave the club in the summer.

“I think the fans should know the truth,” the Portugal international said.

“I want the best for the club. This is why I come to Manchester United.

“But you have some things inside that don’t help [us] reach the top level as City, Liverpool and even now Arsenal…a club with this dimension should be top of the tree in my opinion and they are not unfortunately.

“As Picasso said, you have to destroy it to rebuild it (the artist’s exact quote was: ‘Every act of creation is first an act of destruction’) and if they start with me, for me, it’s not a problem.

“I love Manchester United, I love the fans, they’re always on my side. But if they want to do it different… they have to change many, many things.”

Ronaldo on Rooney

Cristiano Ronaldo was also very critical of former teammate Wayne Rooney, who has slammed him for throwing tantrums.

“I don’t know why he criticises me so badly…probably because he finished his career and I’m still playing at a high level.

“I’m not going to say that I’m looking better than him. Which is true…”

Ronaldo on Ferguson

Ronaldo admitted that it was Alex Ferguson, wh persuaded him to return to the club last summer.

“I followed my heart. He [Sir Alex] said to me, ‘It’s impossible for you to come to Manchester City’, and I said, ‘OK, boss’.”