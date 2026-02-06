Cristiano Ronaldo receives Saudi PL warning: ‘No individual determines decisions beyond their club’

Cristiano Ronaldo received a warning from the Saudi PL over his recent dispute with his club Al Nassr. (Reuters)

Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday received a direct warning from the Saudi Pro League after the Portuguese superstar’s recent dispute over transfer spending has seen him sit out a game for Al Nassr. In a statement released through an SPL spokesperson on the day of his 41st birthday, Ronaldo was warned that “no individual – however significant – determines decisions beyond their own club.”

After refusing to play in Al Nassr’s last game against Al Riyadh, Ronaldo posted a picture of himself in training on X on Wednesday. It is also reported that he could miss Friday’s game against league rivals Al-Ittihad.

Reports suggested that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was unhappy about the running of the club. Al Nassr are owned by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund PIF, just like Al Hilal, Al Ahli and Al Ittihad. However, reports stated that Ronaldo is angry that Al Nassr was not getting the same financial support from the sovereign wealth fund PIF as the other three clubs.