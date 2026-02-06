Cristiano Ronaldo receives Saudi PL warning: ‘No individual determines decisions beyond their club’

After his recent dispute over player transfers in the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo was warned that "no individual – however significant – determines decisions beyond their own club."

By: Sports Desk
3 min readFeb 6, 2026 09:49 AM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo received a warning from the Saudi PL over his recent dispute with his club Al Nassr. (Reuters)Cristiano Ronaldo received a warning from the Saudi PL over his recent dispute with his club Al Nassr. (Reuters)
Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday received a direct warning from the Saudi Pro League after the Portuguese superstar’s recent dispute over transfer spending has seen him sit out a game for Al Nassr. In a statement released through an SPL spokesperson on the day of his 41st birthday, Ronaldo was warned that “no individual – however significant – determines decisions beyond their own club.”

After refusing to play in Al Nassr’s last game against Al Riyadh, Ronaldo posted a picture of himself in training on X on Wednesday. It is also reported that he could miss Friday’s game against league rivals Al-Ittihad.

Reports suggested that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was unhappy about the running of the club. Al Nassr are owned by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund PIF, just like Al Hilal, Al Ahli and Al Ittihad. However, reports stated that Ronaldo is angry that Al Nassr was not getting the same financial support from the sovereign wealth fund PIF as the other three clubs.

However, the SPL responded on Thursday, affirming that the financial practices of the clubs remained independent with each maintaining their own approach.

“The Saudi Pro League is structured around a simple principle: every club operates independently under the same rules,” a league spokesperson said.

“Clubs have their own boards, their own executives and their own football leadership. Decisions on recruitment, spending and strategy sit with those clubs, within a financial framework designed to ensure sustainability and competitive balance. That framework applies equally across the league.

“Cristiano has been fully engaged with Al-Nassr since his arrival and has played an important role in the club’s growth and ambition. Like any elite competitor, he wants to win. But no individual – however significant – determines decisions beyond their own club.

“Recent transfer activity demonstrates that independence clearly. One club strengthened in a particular way. Another chose a different approach. Those were club decisions, taken within approved financial parameters.

Ronaldo’s “strike” started after his former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema was signed by Al Hilal, who are Al Nassr’s rivals for the league title. Al Hilal poached Benzema from Al Ittihad. Benzeme began his fresh stint with a hat-trick on Thursday against Al-Okhdoud.

Ronaldo’s anger arose from the fact that his own side have not been able to buy players in the ongoing transfer window, with a young Iraqi midfielder, Hayder Abdulkareem, being the only incoming transfer for Al Nassr in January.

Despite the uncertainty over his availability for the next game, Al Nassr led the birthday wishes for the star striker on social media. “The legend only grows. Your commitment, mentality, and leadership drive our dreams forward. Happy Birthday Cristiano!” the club’s post on X read.

 

